World Record holder Karsten Warholm celebrates his 29th birthday with a hilarious picture

World record holder Karsten Warholm celebrated his 29th birthday in a rather hilarious way. The Norwegian hurdler uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram profile.

In the picture, Warholm showed himself as a middle-aged man chilling with a Red Bull can, while an old man discussed a possible strategy with his consultant. Warholm wrote a cheeky caption that read:

"29 feels f*****g great! 🎉"

Several celebrities also wished the former Olympic champion on his 29th birthday. Former Olympic champion and sprinting legend Justin Gatlin immediately wrote:

"Happy Birthday Immortal"

TV personality Jon Hartvig Borrestad wrote a cheeky response that read:

"😆👴🏻. Grey is the new blond!"

Some of the comments for Karsten Warholm's birthday [Image Source: Karsten Warholm's Instagram]

Warholm broke onto the international scene with consistent performances in 2019, when he won both the World Championships held at Doha and the Diamond League title for the year. However, his performance at the Tokyo Olympics shocked one and all.

Against all odds, the Norwegian hurdler clocked 45.94 seconds, establishing a new world record. Warholm had broken his own record set only a few weeks ago by 0.76 seconds. Kevin Young of the USA held the previous world record for this event.

Karsten Warholm was the top favorite for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He almost proved it by cruising to the finals with ease. However, Rai Benjamin of the USA edged him in an intense race with a seasonal best of 46.46 seconds, and Warholm had to settle for a silver medal.

Karsten Warholm talks about why he lost out on another gold medal at the Paris Olympics to Rai Benjamin

Karsten Warholm on losing out to Rai Benjamin at the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Karsten Warholm had lost out to Rai Benjamin on a second successive gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The Norwegian sprinter opened up on what could have gone wrong for him.

The 400m hurdles finals was a fiercely contested event. Rai Benjamin of the USA won the race with a seasonal best of 46.46 seconds, followed furiously close by Warholm with a timing of 47.06 seconds. Alison dos Santos of Brazil came third with a timing of 47.26 seconds.

Warholm felt that he had lost his rhythm during the race despite being initially in the lead.

"I think it was good the first 300m and then I messed up hurdle nine, but it’s also because I was a little bit lactic and couldn’t get the flow from eight to nine," Warholm said in his conversation with Chris Chavez.

Karsten Warholm is hoping to make a strong comeback in the 2025 season. He'll aim for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the World Championships, scheduled in Tokyo later this year.

