  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 2: Spencer Lee loses in quarters, Penn State's NCAA champ Levi Haines beats 2023 champion Akhmed Usmanov

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 2: Spencer Lee loses in quarters, Penn State's NCAA champ Levi Haines beats 2023 champion Akhmed Usmanov

By Amitha Reji George
Published Sep 14, 2025 15:04 GMT
Spencer Lee
Spencer Lee and Levi Haines (Source: Getty)

The second day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 saw several U.S. wrestlers in action, including Spencer Lee, David Carr, Levi Haines, Trent Hidlay, PJ Duke, Wyatt Hendrickson, Jax Forrest, and Zahid Valencia.

Ad

Lee, Carr, Haines, and Hidlay made their tournament debuts in the men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, and 92kg weight categories, while other U.S. athletes competed in medal matches for the 61kg, 70kg, 86kg, and 125kg events.

Lee was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s freestyle 57kg category by Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia, 14-3. Meanwhile, David Carr reached the quarterfinals, defeating Ramazan Eldarovitch Ramazanov by technical fall, 12-0, but was then defeated by Chermen Valiev, 7-5, and did not advance to the finals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the 79kg men’s freestyle category, Levi Haines advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Akhmed Usmano. He will face Suldkhuu Olonbayar next.

Trent Hidlay also advanced to the semifinals in the 92kg men’s freestyle event after defeating Miriani Maisuradze 6-1. He will next face Osman Nurmagomedov.

Jax Forrest advanced to the semifinals in the 61kg men’s freestyle category but was defeated by Zavur Uguev. He will now compete for the bronze medal against Assylzhan Yessengeldi. Meanwhile, Zahid Valencia, in the 86kg men’s freestyle category, secured his place in the finals with a dominant 7-0 victory over Kamran Ghasempour and will face Hayato Ishiguro in the gold medal match.

Ad

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Results of the quarterfinals

Here are the quarterfinal results from the second day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025:

57kg

  • Arsen Harutyunyan defeated Spencer Lee, 14-3 (VSU1)
  • Chongsong Han defeated Roman Guillermo Bravo Young, 4-3 (VPO1)
  • Gulomjon Abdullaev defeated Musa Mekhtikanov, 4-2 (VPO1)
  • Bekzat Almaz Uulu defeated Vladimir Egorov, 16-5 (VSU1)

74kg

  • Kota Takahashi defeated Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei, 11-4 (VPO1)
  • Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Murad Kuramagomedov, 5-1 (VPO1)
  • Taimuraz Salkazanov defeated Magomedrasul Asluev, 6-0 (VPO)
  • Chermen Valiev defeated David Aaron Carr, 7-5 (VPO1)
Ad

79kg Quarterfinals

  • Georgios Kougouumtsidis defeated Dzhabrail Gadzhiev, 8-0 (VPO)
  • Mohammad Ashghar Nokhodilarimi defeated Vasyl Mykhailov, 2-1 (VPO1)
  • Suldkhuu Olonbayar defeated Zelimkhan Khadjiev, 3-1 (VPO1)
  • Levi David Haines defeated Akhmed Usmanov, 3-2 (VPO1)

92Kg

  • Trent Niemond Hidlay defeated Miriani Maisuradze, 6-1 (VPO1)
  • Osman Nurmagomedov defeated Dauren Kuruguliev, 2-0 (VIN)
  • Amanula Gadzhimagomedov defeated Kamil Kuruguliev, 9-0 (VPO)
  • Amirhossein Biglar Firouzpourbandpei defeated Batyrbek Tsakulov, 7-2 (VPO1)

US Wrestlers to watch out for the third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025

The third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 will feature medal matches for 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, and 92kg. In other brackets, Real Woods (65kg) and Kyle Snyder (97kg) will be seen in action in the men's freestyle qualification rounds.

Ad

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Complete Schedule for Day 3:

  • Men’s freestyle qualification rounds: 65kg, 97kg
  • Women’s freestyle qualification rounds: 55kg, 59kg
  • Men’s freestyle repechage: 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, 92kg
  • Men’s freestyle semifinals: 65kg, 97kg
  • Women’s freestyle semifinals: 55kg, 59kg
  • Men’s freestyle medal matches: 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, 92kg
About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications