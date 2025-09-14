World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 2: Spencer Lee loses in quarters, Penn State's NCAA champ Levi Haines beats 2023 champion Akhmed Usmanov

The second day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 saw several U.S. wrestlers in action, including Spencer Lee, David Carr, Levi Haines, Trent Hidlay, PJ Duke, Wyatt Hendrickson, Jax Forrest, and Zahid Valencia.

Lee, Carr, Haines, and Hidlay made their tournament debuts in the men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, and 92kg weight categories, while other U.S. athletes competed in medal matches for the 61kg, 70kg, 86kg, and 125kg events.

Lee was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s freestyle 57kg category by Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia, 14-3. Meanwhile, David Carr reached the quarterfinals, defeating Ramazan Eldarovitch Ramazanov by technical fall, 12-0, but was then defeated by Chermen Valiev, 7-5, and did not advance to the finals.

In the 79kg men’s freestyle category, Levi Haines advanced to the semifinals with a victory over Akhmed Usmano. He will face Suldkhuu Olonbayar next.

Trent Hidlay also advanced to the semifinals in the 92kg men’s freestyle event after defeating Miriani Maisuradze 6-1. He will next face Osman Nurmagomedov.

Jax Forrest advanced to the semifinals in the 61kg men’s freestyle category but was defeated by Zavur Uguev. He will now compete for the bronze medal against Assylzhan Yessengeldi. Meanwhile, Zahid Valencia, in the 86kg men’s freestyle category, secured his place in the finals with a dominant 7-0 victory over Kamran Ghasempour and will face Hayato Ishiguro in the gold medal match.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Results of the quarterfinals

Here are the quarterfinal results from the second day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025:

57kg

Arsen Harutyunyan defeated Spencer Lee, 14-3 (VSU1)

Chongsong Han defeated Roman Guillermo Bravo Young, 4-3 (VPO1)

Gulomjon Abdullaev defeated Musa Mekhtikanov, 4-2 (VPO1)

Bekzat Almaz Uulu defeated Vladimir Egorov, 16-5 (VSU1)

74kg

Kota Takahashi defeated Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei, 11-4 (VPO1)

Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Murad Kuramagomedov, 5-1 (VPO1)

Taimuraz Salkazanov defeated Magomedrasul Asluev, 6-0 (VPO)

Chermen Valiev defeated David Aaron Carr, 7-5 (VPO1)

79kg Quarterfinals

Georgios Kougouumtsidis defeated Dzhabrail Gadzhiev, 8-0 (VPO)

Mohammad Ashghar Nokhodilarimi defeated Vasyl Mykhailov, 2-1 (VPO1)

Suldkhuu Olonbayar defeated Zelimkhan Khadjiev, 3-1 (VPO1)

Levi David Haines defeated Akhmed Usmanov, 3-2 (VPO1)

92Kg

Trent Niemond Hidlay defeated Miriani Maisuradze, 6-1 (VPO1)

Osman Nurmagomedov defeated Dauren Kuruguliev, 2-0 (VIN)

Amanula Gadzhimagomedov defeated Kamil Kuruguliev, 9-0 (VPO)

Amirhossein Biglar Firouzpourbandpei defeated Batyrbek Tsakulov, 7-2 (VPO1)

US Wrestlers to watch out for the third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025

The third day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 will feature medal matches for 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, and 92kg. In other brackets, Real Woods (65kg) and Kyle Snyder (97kg) will be seen in action in the men's freestyle qualification rounds.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Complete Schedule for Day 3:

Men’s freestyle qualification rounds: 65kg, 97kg

Women’s freestyle qualification rounds: 55kg, 59kg

Men’s freestyle repechage: 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, 92kg

Men’s freestyle semifinals: 65kg, 97kg

Women’s freestyle semifinals: 55kg, 59kg

Men’s freestyle medal matches: 57kg, 74kg, 79kg, 92kg

