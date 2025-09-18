Day 6 of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 featured several U.S. athletes in action, including Kennedy Blades, Jayden Raney, Kamal Bey, Beka Melelashvili, and others. The men’s freestyle competition took place from September 13 to 16, while the women’s wrestling continued in the 53kg, 62kg, 68kg, and 72 kg categories, with repechage and medal matches scheduled in each weight class.

The first round of Greco-Roman also took place today in the 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, and 130 kg categories. Jayden Raney, Kamal Bey, Beka Melelashvili, and Cohlton Schultz made their tournament debut in these weight classes.

Notably, in the women’s freestyle 68 kg category, Kennedy Blades defeated 2023 World Champion Buse Tosun Cavusoglu 12-1 to claim her first senior World Championships medal and helped Team USA finish in the top five of the team standings.

From the women’s freestyle group three, only Blades advanced to the bronze medal match . Felicity Taylor was eliminated. Adaugo Nwachukwu and Alexandria Glaude both advanced to the quarterfinals, but Nwachukwu lost to Orkhon Purevdorj in the 62 kg division and Glaude fell to Nurzat Nurtaeva in the 72 kg.

In the Greco-Roman matches, 2024 U17 World champion Jayden Raney advanced to the quarterfinals but was defeated by Eldaniz Azizli. Schultz and Melelashvili were eliminated. Bey was pulled into repechage and will wrestle for bronze. Schultz was defeated by 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and 2018 World champion Sergei Semenov.

In men’s freestyle, Team USA finished second in the team standings behind Iran at the World Wrestling Championships 2025.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Final Results

Here are the final results from the sixth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the women’s freestyle 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 72 kg categories:

53kg

Gold - Haruna Murayama Okuno

Silver - Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman

Bronze - Hyogyong Choe, Antim Panghal

62kg

Gold - Sakura Motoki

Silver - Ok Ju Kim

Bronze - Amina Tandelova, Orkhon Purevdorj

68kg

Gold - Ami Ishii

Silver - Yuliana Vasileva Yaneva

Bronze - Kennedy Blades, Long Jia

72kg

Gold - Alla Belinska

Silver - Nesrin Bas

Bronze - Nurzat Nurtaeva, Li Zelu

Here are the repechage round results from the sixth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the women’s freestyle 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 72 kg categories:

53 kg

Shokhida Akhmedova defeated Annika Wendle 8-4 (VPO1)

Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren defeated Laura Herin Avila 9-1 (VPO1)

Shokhida Akhmedova defeated Zeynep Yetgil 8-1 (VFA)

62 kg

Bilyana Zhivkova Dudova defeated Aurora Campagna 3-0 (VPO)

Esther Omolayo Kolawole defeated Nikolett Szabo 0-0 (VIN)

Bilyana Zhivkova Dudova defeated Manisha 9-0 (VPO)

68 kg

Manola Skobelska defeated Noemi Szabados 6-2 (VPO1)

Sol Gum Pak defeated Khanum Velieva 6-0 (VPO)

Kennedy Blades defeated Manola Skobelska 9-2 (VPO1)

Sol Gum Pak defeated Kateryna Zelenykh 8-4 (VFA)

72 kg

Alexandra Nicoleta Anghel defeated Zsuzsanna Molnar 11-0 (VSU)

Pauline Denise Lecarpentier defeated Veronika Vilk 4-2 VPO1

Here are the semi-final results from the sixth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the Greco-Roman 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, and 130 kg categories

55 kg

Payam Farzad Ahmadi Balootaki defeated Eldaniz Azizli 3-1 (VPO1)

Vakhtang Lolua defeated Muhammet Emin Cakir 2-2 (VPO1)

77 kg

Nao Kusaka defeated Robert Attila Fritsch 3-1 (VPO1)

Malkhas Amoyan defeated Alireza Morad Abdevali 5-1 (VPO1)

82 kg

Gholamreza Javad Farokhisenjani defeated Karlo Kodric 7-1 (VPO1)

Gela Bolkvadze defeated Taizo Yoshida 8-5 (VPO1)

130 kg

Amin Mirzazadeh defeated Wenhao Jiang 3-1 (VPO1)

Darius Attila Vitek defeated Pavel Hlinchuk 1-1 (VPO1)

Here are the quarter-final results from the sixth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the Greco-Roman 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, and 130 kg categories

55kg

Eldaniz Azizli defeated Jayden Scott Raney 5-1 (VPO1)

Muhammet Emin Cakir defeated Ikhtiyor Botirov 10-0 (VSU)

Vakhtang Lolua defeated Denis Florin Mihai 3-2 (VPO1)

Payam Farzad Ahmadi Balootaki defeated Artiom Deleanu 8-0 (VSU)

77kg

Robert Attila Fritsch defeated Antonio Kamenjasevic 2-1 (VPO1)

Malkhas Amoyan defeated Ahmed Yilmaz 3-1 (VPO1)

Alireza Morad Abdevali defeated Sanam Suleymanov 3-1 (VPO1)

Nao Kusaka defeated Demeu Zhadrayev 4-2 (VPO1)

82kg

Gholamreza Javad Farokhisenjani defeated Ramon Rainer Betschart 9-0 (VSU)

Taizo Yoshida defeated Gurban Gurbanov 9-8 (VCA)

Gela Bolkvadze defeated Adlet Tiuliubaev 5-4 (VPO1)

Karlo Kodric defeated Mihail Bradu 4-2 (VPO1)

130kg

Amin Mirzazadeh defeated Elias Kuosmanen 3-4 (VFA)

Darius Attila Vitek defeated Mykola Kuchmi 1-1 (VPO1)

Pavel Hlinchuk defeated Muhammet Hamza Bakie 8-0 (VFA)

Wenhao Jiang defeated Jello Krahmer 4-1 (VPO1)

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Schedule for Day 7

Complete Schedule for day 7: September 19, Friday

Greco-Roman qualification rounds: 60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg

Greco-Roman repechage: 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg

Greco-Roman semi-finals: 60 kg, 72 kg, 97 kg

Greco-Roman medal matches: 55 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 130 kg

