"Would be a dream come true"- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold express excitement as they share their plans after entering final few weeks of DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's happiness knew no bounds as they advanced to the semifinal stage of Dancing With the Stars on the 500th episode day. This came a year after Arnold got eliminated with her pair Harry Jowsey in the week before the semifinals of the 32nd season of DWTS.

Nedoroscik, the pommel horse bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics was the first to be named on the Dancing With the Stars roster. He partnered with Rylee Arnold, the runner-up of the 2018 Dancing With the Stars Junior, who was mentored by her sister Lindsay Arnold.

Since the first day, Nedoroscik and Arnold have been making waves on the DWTS stage until performing the Viennese waltz on the 500th episode and amassing their highest scores of the season. They paid tribute to Mark Dallas and Charli D'Amelio's legendary 'Glimpse of Us' dance routine from the 31st season and scored 29 out of 30. Their next jive performance, though nearly impromptu, earned them 25 out of 30.

The dancing pair's performances on the 500th episode made them the second couple to secure a spot in the semifinals. On November 17, 2024, Arnold and Nedoroscik took to Instagram to react to the monumental moment.

"You guys, we made it to the semifinals. We're so happy. Stephen, how does it feel?" asked the professional dancer.

The 25-year-old replied:

"I'm just living the dreams. It's amazing, I can't believe I made it to the semifinals, and fingers crossed, to the finals."

We're really gonna work hard. We have two full dances this week... Stephen's got it. He's working so hard already and we're so excited for you guys to see it. We're going to do everything we can to secure a spot in the finals," Arnold added.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold express excitement for their semifinal qualification; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

Nedoroscik will join the likes of Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, Danny Amendola, and Chandler Kinney in the semifinal stage of DWTS.

Rylee Arnold praised Stephen Nedoroscik's efforts ahead of the 500th episode of DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have built a strong friendship at the DWTS Season 33. Before they took the stage on the 500th episode of the reality show, the latter posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle, reading:

"It’s the 500th episode on @dancingwiththestars tonight!!! Been watching this show since I was a little girl...STEPHEN!!! I’m so proud of you and how hard you have worked on this dance! You continue to impress and inspire me everyday and I love teaching you dance!!! We got this tonight it’s going to be a fun one."

The dancing pair, accompanied by their partners, Walker Lyons and Tess McCracken, recently stopped at the Wicked premiere in glammed-up looks.

