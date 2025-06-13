Riley Gaines invited Simone Biles to join her regarding her stance when it came to the treatment of transgender athletes in women's sports. The former swimmer and gymnast recently got into a feud after Biles called out Gaines for criticizing a transgender school athlete who competed in the girls' category at the State Softball Championships.

Although Biles flagged Gaines about "bullying transgender athletes, she also suggested creating new categories for transgender athletes while emphasizing the importance of inclusivity. Later, the gymnast issued an apology to Gaines. In an interview with Fox News, Gaines spoke about inviting the multiple-time Olympic medalist to campaign with her.

"I concluded my apology by welcoming her to join the fight because again she said in there it's against the sports organizations to do something about this and of course, I want to maintain fairness. I would love to have her stand alongside me," Gaines said.

Gaines further explained her stand by noting that while sports are inclusive and open to everyone, competition should be based on fairness.

"She advocated for competitive equity. Let me be very clear here. Sports inherently by their true nature are inclusive. Anyone can play and everyone should play, in my opinion. But competition on the other hand by definition, by nature of the word is exclusive, that's what competition means," She added. "The idea of competitive equity is totally non-sensical and it's an oxymoron."

Riley Gaines reveals the reason for mentioning Larry Nassar during her rift with Simone Biles

Riley Gaines at the Turning Point USA in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Amid her strife with Simone Biles, Riley Gaines drew a comparison with former American Gymnastics program doctor Larry Nassar, against whom the gymnast testified sexual abuse allegations. In an interview with Fox News, Gaines stated that she drew the comparison to help people understand the intensity of being in a vulnerable position, surrounded by a man in a private space like a locker room.

"I got pushback for bringing up Larry Nassar," Gaines said. "If you compare the words she said to words I said, different issue, similar premise. We sound like we’re saying the exact same thing. We both got emotional in those settings."

She added:

"But I draw that connection because again, picture it, you’re in a swimming locker room, there is no stalls necessarily, big open space under the shower head and there is a six four naked man standing fully naked watching you shower where you are simultaneously fully undressed. That is why I drew that connection. I don’t think people understand that. In any case, anyone who attempts to normalize what we went through or Simone went through is a disgusting human being." (8:20 onwards)

Riley Gaines also agreed with Biles' suggestion of creating new avenues for transgender athletes.

