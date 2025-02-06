"Wouldn't let something like that prevent me from racing"- Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known as gears up for the skiiing World Championships

One of the most successful skiers of all time, Lindsey Vonn, is gearing up for the 2025 World Championships. As she prepares for the event, the American recently made her feelings known about her return, penning a lengthy note on social media.

Vonn led an incredible career between 2001 and 2019, winning 82 World Cup races, eight World Championships medals, and three Olympic medals. In 2024, six years after taking a step back from her career, the 40-year-old underwent a partial knee replacement and announced her return to competitive skiing.

Lindsey Vonn commenced her comeback in December last year and has since competed in three World Cup races, with her best performance being a fourth place finish in the super G at St. Anton. Now, as Vonn gears up for the Saalbach World Championships, she took to Instagram to express her feelings about her return, writing,

“It's been 2,187 days since I raced in a World Championships... but tomorrow I'm back!!... something I never thought I would be able to do. I feel lucky to get this opportunity but also thankful that I was able to earn my way here with a body that is finally working again! This journey hasn't been an easy one but it has given me a lot of joy. I've lived an incredible life since I retired in 2019 and I miss that life, my dogs and my family. But this adventure is short and one that I will not waste.”

“I know I still have the ability to succeed in this sport but will all the pieces of the puzzle fit together tomorrow? I don't know. What I do know is this; I will give it my all, I will not take it for granted and I will have fun! And if everything doesn't fit together tomorrow, that's ok too. I still have 368 days to figure it out. Excited to be a part of team USA tomorrow LFG!!,” she added.

In her note, Vonn also revealed that she was suffering with a ‘bad cold or flu’ but wouldn't let that stop her.

“P.S. I have a bad cold or flu but don't worry, I wouldn't let something like that prevent me from racing after everything I've gone through to get here! I guess the competitor in me is still there.”

Lindsey Vonn’s record at the World Championships

Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 Audi Fis Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Downhill Training (Image Source: Getty)

Prior to her retirement, Lindsey Vonn had raced in a total of six World Championships. She made her debut at the event in 2007, winning silver in the downhill and super-G events.

Two years later, Vonn returned to the World Championships in Val-d'lsère and was crowned champion in the downhill and super-G. These two medals mark the skier’s only titles at the event.

After winning two golds at the 2009 World Championships, Vonn went on to win four more medals at the event, including a silver and two bronze in the downhill and one bronze in the Super-G.

Lindsey Vonn’s last World Championships were in 2019, where she finished third in the downhill. Now, the American is gearing up for a comeback to the biggest stage, and fans will be waiting to see if she can add a seventh medal to her collection.

