"Wrestling doesn't end at 22"- Former NCAA Champion Seth Gross lashes out at popular notion surrounding wrestler's retirement after college

Former NCAA champion Seth Gross recently shared his thoughts about the future of collegiate wrestlers. Gross wasn't impressed with the notion of wrestlers retiring after college.

The 29-year-old wrestler took to his X account [previously Twitter] to express his views in a long post. Gross remarked that telling wrestlers to retire after college is 'one of the dumbest things' to do in sport.

Gross wrote in the post on his X timeline,

"We’ve built this weird culture where if you’re not making world teams every year, it’s time to “move on.” Only ONE guy gets the spot. so every other elite wrestler should just quit? That’s wild. Still healthy? Still hungry? Keep going. Wrestling isn’t just for champs. it’s for lifers."

Gross further cited the example of players like Jordan Burroughs to prove that age is just a number. He also wrote,

"This “retire if you’re not #1” or “go get a real job” mentality? It’s toxic. And honestly, it’s usually coming from people who quit too early and want you to follow them. Look at jiu-jitsu—grown men and women still throwing down in their 30s, 40s, 50s… and the sport is thriving because of it. Wrestling doesn’t end at 22. It ends when you say it does."

Seth Gross has been a member of the All-American team 3 times. He is currently serving as the coach of the Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team since 2020.

Who is Seth Gross?

Seth Gross [in blue] in action at the 2017-18 NCAA Wrestling Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Seth Gross is a 29-year-old wrestler who is currently serving as one of the coaches of the Wisconsin Badgers. Gross had an illustrious career in collegiate wrestling before he left the mat in 2020.

As a sophomore wrestler, Gross had a stellar record of 34-2 in the 133 lbs. category. In the 2016-17 season, Gross won the Big 12 Championships as a representative of the South Dakota State University, before he finished as runners-up at the NCAA Championships.

Gross won the NCAA Championships in the 2017-18 season, outpacing Michigan's Steven Micic. However, a back injury ruined his aspirations for a long, prosperous career in collegiate wrestling. Despite the setback, Gross received a sixth year of eligibilty in collegiate wrestling, due to which he managed to join the Wisconsin Badgers.

Gross also stood third at the Big Ten Championships in 2020, and had qualified for the NCAA Championships as well. However, the tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

