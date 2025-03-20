"Wrestling is going to take over all sports" - AJ Ferrari makes stance clear ahead of NCAA Division 1 Championships

AJ Ferrari predicted the future of wrestling and noted how it can potentially overtake every other sport based on popularity. Ferrari is headed to bring the National title home from the 2025 NCAA Championships, scheduled to kick off on March 20, 2025.

AJ Ferrari, one of the most formidable names in the NCAA wrestling, competed with Oklahoma State University after joining the Cowboys squad as a top recruit in 2019. In 2021, he clinched the Big 12 title, becoming the first true freshman to receive the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament honor since 2005. The same year, he won the National title in the 197 lbs category as a true freshman, recording the third such achievement in OSU wrestling history.

Though he started his 2021-22 season strong, a car accident compelled him to sit out for the race of the year. Ferrari was charged guilty of sexual assault in 2022, following which, he left Oklahoma and experienced a dry spell before committing to California State Bakersfield.

Now as he vies for another NCAA title, he weighed in on how wrestling has the potential to become the most enjoyed sport in the future.

"I'm really excited for the future of wrestling. I think wrestling is growing, and wrestling is going to take over all the sports in the future. I think that we need people to embrace big personalities like myself. The big matches, that's what draws eyes, and I think that then they grow in our sport. It's going to be key to have good personalities that show themselves."

AJ Ferrari talked about his plan to rack up more National titles

Ferrari at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Source: Getty)

In early March 2025, AJ Ferrari bagged a Pac-12 title in the match against Stephen Little from Little Rock, in the build-up to the NCAA Championships. In a conference before the Nationals set off on March 20, the 23-year-old expressed his wish to win more titles and leave a legacy in the sporting world.

"I love performing, I love wrestling at the highest level, and just show them the best. And win a national title, 197, and then win two, or three more. So yeah, I just want to send out my legacy, have some fun, and just give God all the glory. And I'm super grateful for all the support I have all throughout the world. A lot of prayers, big support system is why I'm here."

AJ Ferrari was in the running to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team but succumbed to his opponent in the first round at the trials.

