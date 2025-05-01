  • home icon
  WWE Legend Hulk Hogan extends invitation to President Donald Trump for new league after his Penn State NCAA appearance

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan extends invitation to President Donald Trump for new league after his Penn State NCAA appearance

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified May 01, 2025 19:29 GMT
Hulk Hogan makes an appearance at a Trump rally - Source: Getty
Hulk Hogan makes an appearance at a Trump rally - Source: Getty

Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan said he would love to see USA President Donald Trump at the opening night of his new freestyle wrestling league. Trump expressed an interest in wrestling before, attending the NCAA Wrestling Championships last month when Penn State won the national title.

Hogan has launched a new wrestling league called Real American Freestyle (RAF) alongside another WWE legend, Eric Bischoff, and renowned coach Israel Martinez. Hogan will be the commissioner of this league.

Donald Trump made headlines by attending the NCAA Wrestling Championships last month, where he was seen saluting the audience and embracing wrestlers such as Wyatt Hendrickson.

In an interview with Fox News, Hogan teased the appearance of Trump on Real American Freestyle's opening night on August 30, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, saying that the president has a standing invitation.

"There sure is, brother," Hogan said. "We’re really hoping he comes. It just lit me up when I saw him hug the American athletes that won. It was just amazing that he was into it."

Trump’s visit to the NCAA Championships came just a few hours after Penn State managed to win the national team title. It was the program’s 12th national championship since 2011. The president's introduction came moments after Penn State’s Carter Starocci won a historic fifth title.

Hulk Hogan explored the idea of creating a freestyle wrestling league with business partner Chad Bronstein

Hulk Hogan is looking to make freestyle wrestling bigger and better - Source: Getty
Hulk Hogan is looking to make freestyle wrestling bigger and better - Source: Getty

Hulk Hogan wanted to create a new freestyle wrestling league when he realized that there was a huge scope for it. He discussed the idea with his business partner Chad Bronstein.

In an interview with Fox News, Hogan spoke about how he came up with the idea with Bronstein.

"As we started digging around, we found the athletes (were) very interested," Hogan said. "We found a partner that really had influence in that arena of NCAA champions, a gold medalist who has trained almost everybody in the world that is somebody and we decided to start moving forward with that idea.
"And once Chad and I started to get into really deep water, I said, ‘Boy, we need to call Eric Bischoff' because production and television stuff and him knowing the amateur wrestling world himself, he just became the perfect partner to jump in there with us."

Hulk Hogan and his business partners will hope that the Real American Freestyle league grows to the size of WWE and UFC at some point in the future.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information!

