Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 Day 1 Recap: Simone Biles leads the pack with a 60.45, Suni Lee stands fourth

The first day of the senior women's action at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships saw stunning performances from some of the USA’s best athletes. With tickets to the Olympic trials on the line, gymnasts from all over the country brought their all to the mat, giving audiences the show of a lifetime.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Simone Biles was the dominant force of the day, topping the charts of the all-around as well as every individual event. Back on the mat after a victorious outing at the U.S Core Hydration Classic, Biles is only looking better as the Paris Olympics get closer.

She posted a 60.45 in the all-around, and topped the balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars, and vault with scores of 14.8, 15.2, 14.65, and 15.8, respectively. Her 15.800 Yurchenko double pike vault was the highest-scoring routine of the day. Already three points in the lead and a day of competition remaining, Simone Biles continues to remain the unchallenged favorite for the win at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Second in the all-around behind Biles is two-time team world champion Skye Blakely with a score of 57.05. Blakely debuted her Cheng on the vault, posting a 15.0, while she also managed a 14.45 on the balance beam.

Meanwhile, Winter Cup gold-medalist Kayla DiCello sits third in the all-around at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships after day one of action. The 20-year-old delivered impressive performances on the floor and bars, scoring 13.85 and 14.5, respectively.

Defending Tokyo Olympics all-around champion, Suni Lee, currently sits just outside of the top three, placing fourth with a score of 55.75. For Lee, this marks the first time she's competed in the all-around since the finals of the 2021 Games.

Lee’s fellow Olympic gold-medalist, Jade Carey, who won the floor exercise title in Tokyo, also had a lukewarm start to her Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships campaign. The 24-year-old is currently eight in the all-around.

Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024: Day 1 Scores

Here is the scoreboard for the senior women's events at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships:

Women (Day 1 of 2)

Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships All-Around

1. Simone Biles -- 60.45

2. Skye Blakely -- 57.05

3. Kayla Dicello -- 56.85

4. Suni Lee -- 55.75

5. Leanne Wong -- 55.55

6. Hezly Rivera -- 55.3

7. Jordan Chiles -- 55.1

8. Jade Carey -- 55.05

9. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 54.4

10. Madray Johnson -- 53.9

Balance Beam

1. Simone Biles -- 14.8

2. Skye Blakely -- 14.45

3. Suni Lee -- 14.2

4. Kayla DiCello -- 14.1

5. Madray Johnson -- 14.05

Floor Exercise

1. Simone Biles -- 15.2

2. Kayla DiCello -- 13.85

3. Leanne Wong -- 13.7

3. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 13.7

5. Jade Carey -- 13.6

Uneven Bars

1. Simone Biles -- 14.65

2. Jordan Chiles -- 14.5

2. Kayla DiCello -- 14.5

4. Skye Blakely -- 14.4

5. Suni Lee -- 14.3

Vault (One Vault Score)

1. Simone Biles -- 15.8

2. Skye Blakely -- 15.0

3. Jade Carey -- 14.5

4. Kayla DiCello -- 14.4

5. Tiana Sumanasekera -- 14.25