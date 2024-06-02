Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 Day 2 Recap: Brody Malone clinches men's senior all-around title on triumphant return

The senior men's results for the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships are out, and Brody Malone bagged a dominant victory. After two days of exciting action in Fort Worth, Texas, fans got to witness the World Champion make a triumphant return to the sport.

After being crowned the horizontal bars World Champion in 2022, Malone was at the top of his senior elite career. However, heartbreak came his way last year, when he was forced to undergo three surgeries after injuring his knee in Germany. The 24-year-old had to start from the basics, learning how to walk again, and his whole career was in question.

However, not a shadow of that self remained at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, as Malone soared to reclaim his all-around title. Leading from day one of the competition, he secured his gold with a final score of 172.3, putting him nearly two full points ahead of silver-medalist Fredrick Richard. The 2021 and 2022 national champion also took home the title for the high bar.

Meanwhile, Richard, a two-time World Championship bronze medalist, had quite the impressive outing at the Dickies Arena. Apart from his silver in the all-around, the youngster was crowned champion on the floor, and clinched another silver on the high bar.

The Xfinity U.S.Gymnastics Championships all-around bronze-medalist, Khoi Young, was the winner of the vault, with Yul Moldauer taking the gold for the parallel bars, Stephen Nedoroscik winning the pommel horse title, and Alex Diab being crowned champion in the still rings.

Last year's defending champion, Asher Hong, failed to bring his best at the nationals. The youngster’s lukewarm performances from his opening day carried over, and he was forced to settle for 10th in the all-around, thereby missing the podium on all individual events.

Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships: Final senior men's scores

Here are the scores from the senior men's finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships:

Men

All-Around

1. Brody Malone — 172.3

2. Frederick Richard -- 170.25

3. Khoi Young - 169.55

4. Yul Moldauer — 168.2

4. Shane Wiskus — 168.2

6. Paul Juda — 167.15

7. Donnell Whittenburg — 167

8. Cameron Bock — 166.85

9. Colt Walker — 166.8

10. Asher Hong — 165

Floor Exercise

1. Frederick Richard — 29.5

2. Yul Moldauer — 29.3

3. Landen Blixt — 28.65

4. Shane Wiskus — 28.6

5. Paul Juda — 28.45

High Bar

1. Brody Malone — 29.5

2. Frederick Richard — 28.8

3. Cameron Bock -- 27.6

4. Khoi Young -- 27.3

5. Jeremy Bischoff -- 27.25

Parallel Bars

1. Yul Moldauer — 30.8

2. Khoi Young — 29.8

2. Colt Walker — 29.8

4. Asher Hong — 29.5

5. Brody Malone — 29.45

5. Shane Wiskus — 29.45

Pommel Horse

1. Stephen Nedoroscik — 30

2. Patrick Hoopes — 29.25

3. Brandon Dang — 29.05

4. Brody Malone — 28.1

5. Cameron Bock — 28

Still Rings

1. Alex Diab — 29.45

2. Brody Malone — 29.25

3. Asher Hong — 29.05

4. Donnell Whittenburg — 28.95

5. Javier Alfonso — 28.6

Vault (One Vault Score)

1. Khoi Young — 29.65

2. Donnell Whittenburg — 29.05

3. Shane Wiskus — 28.6

3. Frederick Richard — 28.6

5. Asher Hong — 28.55