  Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 Day 3 Recap: Simone Biles soars to ninth all-around title after dominating all four individual events

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jun 03, 2024 02:09 GMT
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Recap of the action at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships have drawn to a close, and Simone Biles has dominated the competition in every sense of the word. Coming into this third day of action at Fort Worth, Texas, the World Champion already held a commanding lead and only furthered it today to win the all-around and all four individual events.

Biles started her night on the balance beam, looking effortless on the four-inch wide piece of wood, and matching her 14.800 from the opening night. Next, the seven-time Olympic medalist moved on to the floor, where she scored a 15.100, despite stepping out of bounds on her eponymous Biles II.

The 26-year-old then moved on to the vault, where the difficulty level of her Yurchenko double pike compensated for her fall on her back, helping her post a 15.000. Simone Biles rounded her night out with a 14.400 on the uneven bars, clinching the all-around and all four individual event golds for the second time in her career.

Outside of Biles' heroics at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, youngsters Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello shone through. Blakely took silver in the all-around as well as the vault, performing consistent routines on both days of competition. On the other hand, Winter Cup champion DiCello settled for bronze in the all-around, and a silver on the floor.

Elsewhere, defending Tokyo all-around champion, Suni Lee, impressed on the beam at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Posting a final score of 29.100, she claimed silver on the apparatus just 0.5 points behind Biles.

Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships: Full senior women's scores

Here is what the senior women's scoreboard at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships looked like at the end of the competition:

All-Around

1. Simone Biles - 119.75

2. Skye Blakely - 113.85

3. Kayla DiCello - 110.8

4. Suni Lee - 110.65

5. Jordan Chiles - 110.4

6. Hezly Rivera - 110.35

7. Jade Carey - 109.3

8. Leanne Wong - 108.65

9. Tiana Sumanasekera - 108.55

10. Joscelyn Roberson - 108.2

Balance Beam

1. Simone Biles - 29.6

2. Suni Lee - 29.1

3. Skye Blakely - 28.65

4. Hezly Rivera - 27.95

5. Madray Johnson - 27.45

Floor Exercise

1. Simone Biles - 30.3

2. Kayla DiCello - 27.8

3. Tiana Sumanasekera - 27.5

4. Jade Carey - 27.3

4. Leanne Wong - 27.3

4. Joscelyn Roberson - 27.3

Uneven Bars

1. Simone Biles - 29.05

2. Jordan Chiles - 29

3. Skye Blakely - 28.85

4. Suni Lee - 28.8

5. Hezly Rivera - 27.95

Vault (One Vault Score)

1. Simone Biles - 30.8

2. Skye Blakely - 29.4

3. Jade Carey - 29.1

4. Kayla DiCello - 28.75

5. Jordan Chiles - 28.55

हिन्दी