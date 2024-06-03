Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 senior women final standings ft. Simone Biles and Skye Blakely

Several top American female gymnasts competed at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships to make their way for the Olympics. The tournament served as a significant part of the U.S. women's selection procedure for the big event in Paris.

Simone Biles showed her brilliance once again by securing her ninth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She topped the women's all-around event with a total score of 119.75 points to surpass Skye Blakely with a huge gap.

Blakely, who secured a silver medal in the all-around event at the 2024 Winter Cup followed the legendary gymnast with 113.85 points. The all-around winner at the Winter Cup settled in third place with 110.8 points. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee, who made a return to the mat in the Olympic year after navigating through kidney issues, was placed in fourth place with 110.65 points.

The list of top 10 finishers in the all-around event at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships is given below:

Simone Biles - 119.75 Skye Blakely - 113.85 Kayla DiCello - 110.8 Suni Lee - 110.65 Jordan Chiles - 110.4 Hezly Rivera - 110.35 Jade Carey - 109.3 Leanne Wong - 108.65 Tiana Sumanasekera - 108.55 Joscelyn Roberson - 108.2

Simone Biles tops all the individual apparatus' at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 02, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles dominated all the individual apparatus at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships held from May 30 to June 2, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the balance beam event, she surpassed Suni Lee and Skye Blakely, posting an impressive score of 29.6 points. Lee and Blakely bagged 29.1 and 28.65 points, respectively. On the vault event, in which she has the Yurchenko Double Pike element named after her, the gymnast gathered 30.8 points and was followed by Blakely and Jade Carey, bagging 29.4 and 29.1 points, respectively.

Kayla DiCello and Tiana Sumanasekera were placed in the next two places after Biles with 27.8 and 27.5 points, respectively. America's beloved gymnast clinched 30.3 points. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was placed first in uneven bars with 29.05 points.

Simone Biles will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials slated from June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.