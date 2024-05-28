Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024-Senior Women's Preview: Simone Biles, Suni Lee headline the battle for Olympic Trials

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be the last stop for the U.S. artistic gymnasts before they head to the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials from June 27 to June 30. The tournament, slated from May 30 to June 2, will see elite women’s gymnasts competing on multiple apparatus to win national titles in Fort Worth, Texas.

With the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships playing a crucial role for artistic gymnasts in getting picked in the U.S. Squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, many of the elite athletes will be in action to showcase impressive performances at the event in Texas.

It is worth noting that the gymnasts' qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics will not just be based on their performance in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. The selection process will also prioritize their performances throughout the Olympic cycle, including key events such as the Winter Cup, Core Hydration Classic, and Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

At the event, Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles and Suni Lee will be participating with eyes on spots for the Paris Olympics. Biles had a phenomenal outing at the 2024 U.S. Classic, also her season opener, where she finished first in the all-around with a score of 59.500 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing start in the Olympic year at the 2024 Winter Cup, Suni Lee made a great comeback at the 2024 U.S. Classic, where she topped the balance beam event with a score of 14.600.

The 2024 Xfinity U.S Gymnastics Championships will also witness the participation of other elite performers like the 2012 Olympic all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, Skye Blakely, Jade Carey, Trinity Thomas, Leanne Wong, and Kayla DiCello, among others.

Top performers at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles

At the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles showed her prowess, winning the all-around with a total of 59.300, scoring 15.700 on vault, 14.350 on uneven bars, 14.450 on balance beam and 14.800 on floor exercise. She also won the balance beam and floor exercise events with her scores.

Joscelyn Roberson emerged as the top performer in the women’s vault, while Shilese Jones bagged the gold medal in the uneven bars. Skye Blakely also was impressive as she won three silver medals at the vault, uneven bars, and balance beam.