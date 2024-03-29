Xiamen Diamond League 2024 athlete entries ft. Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman

The Xiamen Diamond League is set to take place on April 20, and the meet boasts a field full of Olympic and World Champions. This competition is the first of the 15 Diamond League events that will be held this year, and it promises to keep fans at the edges of their seats throughout the day.

Headlining the track events will be the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Faith Kipyegon, and Devynne Charlton.

Richardson is the reigning 100m World Champion, and was the Doha Diamond League winner in the same event last year. This time around, the American is competing in the 200m sprint and will hope to add some metal to her collection.

Coleman has already had a strong start to his Olympic year, storming to yet another World Indoor Championships gold in March. Now, he'll take to the track at the Xiamen Diamond League for the 100m, and lining up alongside him will be compatriot Fred Kerley.

Kerley has been out of action since his heroics at the 2023 Budapest World Championships that saw him win his third gold. However, the American is the 2021 Diamond League champion in the 100m, and will be an athlete to watch out for.

Both Faith Kipyegon and Devynne Charlton walk into China as the world record holders for their respective events, and remain popular favorites for the win.

On the field end of things at the Xiamen Diamond League, the men's pole vault is probably the most competitive event at this moment. Mondo Duplantis, Chris Nilsen, Sam Kendricks, and KC Lightfoot will all be making an appearance, with Duplantis remaining the favorite for gold.

America shot put star Chase Jackson has a chance to start making history in China. The two-time World Champion is also the Diamond League winner for 2022 and 2023, and has a chance to make it to three consecutive title this year, a feat few before her have achieved.

Xiamen Diamond League: Where to watch

American track and field enthusistas who are excited to catch their favorite athletes in action at the Xiamen Diamond League can tune into NBC Sports for a live coverage of the event.

If you're not in America, you can head to the official Diamond League website, diamondleague.com, to find out where you can watch the Xiamen Diamond League live in your country.

Xiamen Diamond League: Full list of entries

Here is the full list of entries for the Xiamen Diamond League:

Men's 100m

Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes, Ackeem Blake, Yohan Blake, Rohan Watson, Ryiem Forde, Emmanuel Eseme, Sinrui Deng, and Yoshihide Kiryu.

Women's 200m

Sha'Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Tamara Clark, Kayla White, Anavia Battle, Caisja Chandler, Anthonique Strachan, Mujinga Kambundji, and Veronica Shanti Pereira.

Women's 400m

Marileidy Paulino, Alexis Holmes, Britton Wilson, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Makenzie Dunmore, Sada Williams, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Aliyah Abrams, and Natalia Kaczmarek.

Men's 800m

Mark Arop, Abdelati El Guesse, Mark English, Ethan Hussey, Wyclife Kinyamal, Alex Ngeno Kipngetic, Andreas Kramer, Dezhu Liu, Tshepiso Masalela, Clayton Murphy, Elias Ngeny, and Patryk Sieradzki.

Women's 1500m

Faith Kipyegon, Habitam Alemu, Saron Berhe, Claudia Bobocea, Axumawit Embaye, Tigist Girma, Georgia Griffith, Freweyni Hailu, Linden Hall, Birke Haylom, Worknesh Mesele, Winnie Nanyondo, Gaia Sabbatini, Gudaf Tsegay, Chunyu Wang, Diribe Welteji, and Addison Wiley.

Men's 5000m

Mohamed Abdillahi, Mounir Akbache, Birhanu Balew, Haile Telahun Bekele, Oscar Chelimo, Callum Davies, Brian Fay, Kuma Girma, Lamecha Girma, Cornelius Kemboi, Dan Kibet, Isaac Kimelli, Nicholas Kipkorir, Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui, Benson Kiplangat, Ronald Kwemoi, Stewart Mcsweyn, Ninret Melak, Egide Ntakarutimana, Sma Parsons, Matthew Ramsden, Jack Rayner, and Addisu Yihune.

Men's 110m Hurdles

Hansle Parchment, Orlando Bennett, Daniel Roberts, Cordell Tinch, Freddie Crittenden, Eric Edwards, Jamal Britt, Wilhem Belocian, Shunsuke Izumiya, and Junxi Liu.

Women's 100m Hurdles

Devynne Charlton, Tobi Amusan, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Danielle Williams, Megan Tapper, Masai Russell, Alaysha Johnson, Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Ditaji Kambundji, and Yanni Wu.

Men's Pole Vault

Mondo Duplantis, Chris Nielsen, Sam Kendricks, KC Lightfoot, Sondre Guttormsen, Kurtis Marschall, Bokai Huang, Jie Yao, Ben Broeders, and Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.

Men's High Jump entries

Mutaz Essa Barshim, Shelby McEwen, Vernon Turner, Hamish Kerr, Joel Baden, Christoff Bryan, Zhen Wang, Tomohiro Shinno, Luis Castro RIvera, and Thomas Carmoy.

Men's Triple Jump

Jordan Alejandro Diaz Fortun, Yaoqing Fa g, Max Heb, Abdulla Naranggolintev, Tiago Pereira, Pedro Pichardo, Jean-Marc Pontvianne, Donald Scott, Fabrice Hugues Zango, and Yaming Zhu.

Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson, Maggie Ewen, Adelaide Aquilla, Sarah Mitton, Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Jessica Schilder, Lijiao Gong, Jiayuan Song, Yemisi Ogunleye, and Maddison-Lee Wesche.

Women's Discuss

Valarie Allman, Liliana Ca, Shanice Craft, Sandra Elkasevic, Bin Feng, Yaime Perez, Kristin Pudenz, Laulauga Tausaga, Jorinde Van Klinken, and Claudine Vita.