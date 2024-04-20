Xiamen Diamond League 2024 Final Results: Christian Coleman tops Fred Kerley in 100m, Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for the 8th time

The Xiamen Diamond League 2024, the first meeting of the series, concluded on April 20, 2024, at the Egret Stadium. The event featured many Olympic and World Championships athletes who put up impressive performances in a bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The event saw competitions across 14 disciplines in both men's and women's categories. The Xiamen Diamond League was one of the top legs happening in China as the Suzhou Diamond League is slated for April 27, 2024.

Reigning World Indoor champion Christian Coleman got the better of Olympic silver medalist and compatriot Fred Kerley (10.17s) to win in a time of 10.13s in the Men's 100m dash event.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis once again showed why he is the best in the world as he smashed the pole world record for the eighth time, clearing the bar with a 6.24m leap. In addition, he was the only athlete to go past the 6m mark in the event at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024.

Olympic champion Valarie Allman from the USA won the discus throw with a massive throw of 69.80m, ahead of bronze medalist Yaime Pérez. While Shelby McEwen produced an upset over the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Mutaz Essa Barshim as he cleared the 2.27 mark on his first try in the high jump event.

Men’s event results at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024

Shelby McEwen won the men's high jump at Xiamen Diamond League 2024 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

High Jump

Shelby McEwen (USA) - 2.27 Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) - 2.27 Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.24

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE) - 6.24 Sam Kendricks (USA) - 5.82 Huang Bokai (CHN) - 5.72

5000m

Lamecha Girma (ETH) - 12:58.96 Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) - 12:59.78 Birhanu Balew (BRN) - 13:00.47 Samwel Chebolei Masai (KEN) - 13:00.69 Addisu Yihune (ETH) - 13:01.44

Triple Jump

Pedro Pichardo (POR) - 17.51 Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR) - 17.12 Wen Su (CHN) - 16.82 Fang Yaoqing (CHN) - 16.73 Zhu Yaming (CHN) - 16.55

800m

Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:43.61 Wyclife Kinyamal (KEN) - 1:43.66 Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) - 1:43.88 Alex Ngeno Kipngetich (KEN) - 1:44.76 Andreas Kramer (SWE) - 1:44.81

110m Hurdles

Daniel Roberts (USA) - 13.11 Cordell Tinch (USA) - 13.16 Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN) - 13.17 Freddie Crittenden (USA) - 13.30 Eric Edwards (USA) - 13.31

100m

Christian Coleman (USA) - 10.13 Fred Kerley (USA) - 10.17 Ackeem Blake (JAM) - 10.20 Rohan Watson (JAM) - 10.27 Ryo Wada (JPN) - 10.31

Women’s event results at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024

Valarie Allman won the women's discus throw at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024 (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Shot Put

Gong Lijiao (CHN) - 19.72 Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 19.63 Chase Jackson (USA) - 19.62 Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 19.35 Yemisi Ogunleye (GER) - 19.24

400m

Marileidy Paulino (DOM) - 50.08 Natalia Kaczmarek (POL) - 50.29 Britton Wilson (USA) - 51.26 Sada Williams (BAR) - 51.97 Ellie Beer (AUS) - 52.36

100m Hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR) - 12.45 Devynne Charlton (BAH) - 12.49 Cyréna Samba-Mayela (FRA) - 12.55 Danielle Williams (JAM) - 12.56 Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 12.58

Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (USA) - 69.80 Yaimé Pérez (CUB) - 68.83 Feng Bin (CHN) - 67.07 Sandra Elkasevic (CRO) - 65.60 Kristin Pudenz (GER) - 64.63

200m

Torrie Lewis (AUS) - 22.96 Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) - 22.99 Tamara Clark (USA) - 23.01 Anavia Battle (USA) - 23.02 Twanisha Terry (USA) - 23.25

3000m Steeplechase

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) - 8:55.40 Faith Cherotich (KEN) - 9:05.49 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) - 9:12.99 Jackline Chepkoech (KEN) - 9:19.64 Lomi Muleta (ETH) - 9:21.76

1500m

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) - 3:50.30 Birke Haylom (ETH) - 3:53.22 Worknesh Mesele (ETH) - 3:57.61 Diribe Welteji (ETH) - 3:57.62 Freweyni Hailu (ETH) - 3:58.18

