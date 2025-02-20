“Y'all are killing this”- Simone Biles' sister makes her feelings known on gymnast and NFL husband Jonathan Owens' dreamy safari getaway

Simone Biles' sister, Adria, has shared her reaction to the gymnast and her husband Jonathan Owens’ getaway to South Africa for their first honeymoon since their wedding in 2023. The couple is now enjoying a romantic and adventurous getaway on a safari trip in a wildlife reserve.

After sharing multiple glimpses from the trip like sightings of wild animals from their exclusive safari ride, Simone uploaded an Instagram post featuring highlights including Jonathan holding a drink after sunset as the couple shared an adorable kiss.

She also included a picture of herself standing on the jeep with a drink. The 27-year-old captioned the post, writing:

“Sundowner 🌅”

Reacting to this post, Adria commented on their dreamy safari getaway, saying:

“Y’all are killin this whole safari vibe”

Screenshot of Adria’s comment. Credits - Instagram/ simonebiles

In addition to this, Adria had previously shared her reaction to the 23-time World Championships’ gold medalist’s adorable moments with an elephant. The Claim to Fame season one star captioned the post, adding:

“AAAAHHHHHH I LOVEEEEE THIS”

Screenshot of Adria’s comment. Credits - Instagram/ simonebiles

Notably, Adria, Simone Biles’ sibling, is two years younger than the gymnast.

Simone Biles' sister Adria reflected on her initial reaction to meeting Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers (Photo: Getty Images)

Simone Biles' younger sister Adria opened up about her initial reaction when she met Jonathan Owens on ‘The Chris Osmond Show’. Adria was annoyed because she felt like Owens was taking the gymnast away from her and admitted to being selfish as she was used to having her sister's attention, saying (13:02 onwards):

“You know, it's so funny. I'm so annoying because I'm like, ‘That's my sister!’ I'm so selfish with her because I'm literally like, ‘That's my baby.’ So when she met Jonathan, I was not happy. I knew he was a good guy and I knew they were great, but I was like, ‘You're taking my time away from her!’ I felt so annoyed. To be honest, me and him didn’t get along. I was just being a brat.”

However, Adria later added that she now considers the NFL star an older brother.

“Now, obviously, I love him, and he's like an older brother to me. But yeah, she got married, and it was really hard for me. And now she's like, ‘I want to have babies’ and I'm like ‘Oh, now I'm going to have to compete with somebody else!’ I'm like, "Please, just hold off on having babies,” she said.

After marrying in a courthouse ceremony for the first time on April 22, 2023, Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, exchanged vows in a grand celebration with close friends and family on May 4 that year.

