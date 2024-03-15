"Yah I’m very excited to see this race!": Noah Lyles comments on Josh Kerr vs Jakob Ingebristien rivalry ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

American sprinter Noah Lyles recently shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Josh Kerr and Jacob Ingebritson in a tweet, expressing his excitement for their upcoming race, on March 13th, 2024.

He recently commented on Twitter about the rivalry between two legendary players, saying,

Yah I’m very excited to see this race! Idc if it’s fast I just want to see who will win.

On Sunday, renowned British athlete Josh Kerr broke the Indoor 2 Mile World Record at the 2024 Millrose Games by running 8:00.67. This time was faster than Mo Farah's season record of 8:03.40.

Kerr had previously won the 1500-meter world championship in 2023 and has recently developed a rivalry with the Norwegian champion, Jacob Ingebritson. The former defeated the latter to win the gold medal last year.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kerr expressed his respect for the Norwegian star by saying,

“I’ve said it multiple times: [Ingebrigtsen is] very dedicated and he’s amazing at our sport”.

He even said,

“He also wants to be the best in the world and so I do, and that’s going to make us clash 10 times out of 10. I’ll always have respect for his performances. I was merely pointing out that he has flaws, and I don’t think he knew that.”

Ingebrigtsen, who remained absent from the competition and is focusing on his recovery, holds the outdoor world record in the two-mile event, having clocked 7:54.10 at the Paris Diamond League in June 2023.

When asked about Josh’s performance at the Millrose Games, Ingebrigtsen, who last ran an outdoor two-mile world record, told Norway’s TV2,

"It is very positive for me that my competitors are getting better. Then I don’t have to run alone."

Jakob also added,

"It is not certain that he runs any better now than last year at the same time; he did not run two miles then. I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded… But it’s good that people run better than they have done before."

While Josh Kerr has set the world record in the two-mile race at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Series, Jakob Ingebristien is currently recovering from his Achilles injury that he suffered the previous year. It would be really interesting to see the head-to-head match between Kerr and Ingebrigtsen in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Noah Lyles Eyes On 4 Gold Medalists at 2024 Paris Olympics

Renowned American athlete Noah Lyles has made competitive plans for the Olympic year. The 26-year-old sprinter is targeting 4 gold medals at the Games this year. He previously won the men’s 200m race at the 2023 World Athletics championships at National Athletics.

After beating Jamaica's Ackeem Blake by 0.01 second in the championship, Lyles said in an interview

“I didn’t know I was in that good shape. World lead, meet record. Now let’s go out there and get a world indoor medal in Glasgow”.

He then added,

“Last year I went out there and won 3 gold medals, he further explained this year I want to get 4. And if I don’t get 4, I’m going after three world records”.

Lyles is all geared up for the Paris Olympics and desires to surpass the record of the legendary Usain Bolt. The American favorite athlete expresses his intention to break multiple world records in recent interviews ahead of the Summer Olympics 2024.