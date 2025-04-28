Yianni Diakomihalis makes feelings crystal clear after making long-awaited return to wrestling at US Open

Yianni Diakomihalis' standout performance at the Claw US Open in Las Vegas helped him book a spot at the Final X. With his fourth Final X qualification, he shared his feelings ahead of the final victory at the US Open.

Ad

Diakomihalis has been one of the top Big Red wrestlers. In his senior year with Cornell in 2023, Diakomihalis claimed his fourth NCAA Title winning 4-2 over Sammy Sasso of Ohio State at 149 pounds. The Hodge Trophy finalist was also a four-time EIWA Wrestler of the Year.

In a recent Instagram post, Yianni shared his feelings about coming back to wrestling after his surgery and showing his gratitude to everyone who has supported him on his journey, He shared:

Ad

Trending

"It feels amazing to be back on the mat and healthy. Moments like these remind me of how much my family, coaches, and teammates love and care about me, and I owe this to all of them. Can’t wait to get after it in Newark in June."

Ad

Yianni Diakomihalis claimed a decisive 8-2 win over James Green, earning him a fourth trip to the Final X. Zahid Valencia was another standout performer at the US Open, winning 8-4 over Kyle Dake at 86 kg.

Yianni Diakomihalis reflects on training with Takatani Daichi

Yianni Diakomihalis' impressive showing at the US Open comes from all the work and training he has put in after recovering from the left elbow surgery. Diakomihalis took it to the mats as he geared up for a stellar 2025 wrestling season. He shared the training mat with Japanese amateur wrestler Daichi Takatani.

Ad

In an Instagram post on March 26, Yianni shared glimpses of his training with Takatani. He wrote in the post:

"It has been an honor to learn from and train with @takatani.daichi"

"Right now I’m feeling very grateful for the people who have led me down this path. I’ve been blessed with the kind of opportunities that people dream of, and I plan on making the most of it. Proverbs 14:23"

Ad

Daichi Takatani is a Japanese freestyle wrestler who won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia at 65 kg. Takatani further moved up in the weight class. The wrestler had a podium finish at the Paris Olympics 2024, clinching the silver medal at 74 kg. Takatani was also a bronze medalist at the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade, wrestling at 74 kg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More