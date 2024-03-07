Yohan Blake recently expressed his thoughts on how he would like to lead his life after the Paris Olympics 2024. Blake had previously revealed that Paris 2024 would be his 'last dance.'

Yohan Blake won the silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics in both the 100m and the 200m, trailing behind his training partner and fellow countryman Usain Bolt. Their fierce rivalry at the London Olympics 2012 is one of the most famous head-to-head races in the track and field world.

Yohan Blake recently appeared in an interview with Simone Clark where he touched upon a wide range of topics. Blake spoke about his journey as an athlete in Jamaica. Furthermore, he revealed how he started track and field at the age of 16.

In a video posted on her Social Media account, Simone Clark revealed Yohan's desire to get married and settle down.

"Yohan needs a woman who is good to him. Who loves god. Who loves family. Who wants to support him in all he does. Who is not looking for stuff. Yeah he got stuff but he ain't looking for stuff like he is looking for a relationship. That starts here like the one that his mom and his dad had. If you are that person then this is your person. Don't be shy about it guys. Right Yohan?" she said.

Expand Tweet

Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt: Head-to-Head

Usain Bolt and Blake - Athletics - Olympics: Day 15

Blake and Usain Bolt trained under coach Glen Mills in Jamaica. The two compatriots went head to head as rivals multiple times over the years in both the 100m as well as the 200m.

Some of their most anticipated and talked about head-to-head races were the World Championships in 2011 and the London Olympic Games. The 2011 edition of the World Championships was held in Daegu South Korea where the two rivals were set to go head-to-head.

However, Usain Bolt was disqualified due to a false start in the 100m finals which shattered the hopes of fans to see a highly competitive 100m final after the 2008 Olympic games. Blake breezed through the finals clinching the gold medal and clocking 9.92 seconds. In the process, Yohan Blake became the youngest World Champion in the men's 100m.

The two went head to head once again at the London Olympics in 2012. This was after Yohan Blake defeated Usain Bolt in the Jamaican Olympic trials. Due to this, it was one of the most anticipated races of the Olympic games. Bolt defended his Olympic titles in both the 100m as well as the 200m in London.