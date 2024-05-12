The Yosemite Half Marathon 2024 was held on May 11, 2024, in and around the Sierra National Park. A part of the National Park Half Marathon series, the Yosemite Half Marathon covers around 10 miles around the Yosemite National Park.

The 2024 edition saw Carlos Larios top in the men's section with a run time of 1:15:40.5. Shane Hill and Brandon Thomison followed suit with run times of 1:16:35.08 and 1:17:59.01, respectively.

In the women's section, Bonnie Keating topped the charts as she crossed the finishing line in 1:24:47.9. Morgan Marshall and Mariska Van Rooden finished in second and third places with run times of 1:30:59.4 and 1:34:24.1, respectively.

Yosemite Half Marathon 2024: Complete results of the event

Half Marathon

Here is the complete list of the results of the men's and women's marathons from the 2024 edition of the Yosemite Half Marathons:

Men's top finishes:

1. Carlos Larios, Bib 4807- 1:37:38.5 (Clock Time) 1:15:40.5 (Chip Time)

2. Shane Hill, Bib 3331- 1:26:16.6 1:16:35.8

3. Brandon Thomison, Bib 2658- 3:48:44.1 1:17:59.1

4. Liam Drew, Bib 3609- 1:18:26.1 1:18:23.0

5. Tyler Gamblin, Bib 4403- 1:20:47.9 1:20:46.0

6. Daniel Matson, Bib 4111- 1:27:58.8 1:21:52.0

7. Colby Piehler-Pike, Bib 4485- 1:22:24.9 1:22:22.5

8. Alan Squyres, Bib 1297- 1:22:36.4 1:22:35.4

9. Pablo Muriente Garcia, Bib 4157- 2:41:38.7 1:23:36.0

10. Daniel Hooker, Bib 4371- 1:33:28.2 1:23:46.0

11. Avery Palmer, Bib 2088- 1:40:10.2 1:23:55.5

12. Sam Zoll, Bib 1958- 2:15:03.6 1:24:25.5

13. Miguel Valentin, Bib 4446- 1:24:30.5 1:24:27.6

14. Konan Stephens, Bib 1939- 1:24:33.9 1:24:32.5

15. Ryan Fisher, Bib 2704- 1:24:37.7 1:24:35.1

16. Jason Gortari, Bib 4701- 1:24:47.2 1:24:43.1

17. Alexis Garcia, Bib 4729- 1:37;31.5 1:25:13.9

18. Branzon Gutzmann, Bib 4414- 3:14:14.6 1:25:27.7

19. Russell Zoeller, Bib 1985- 1:26:31.1 1:26:06.9

20. Jacob Krasnodemsky, Bib 3498- 4:37:59.3 1:26:40.0

Women's top finishes:

1. Bonnie Keating, Bib 2606- 3:24:07.07 1:24:47.9

2. Morgan Marshall, Bib 3281- 1:31:00.0 1:30:59.4

3. Mariska Van Rooden, Bib 2984- 1:34:26.06 1:34:24.1

4. Jessica Bouchard, Bib 3464- 1:37:14.6 1:34:44.3

5. Briana McCloskey, Bib 2367- 2:17:28.3 1:35:01.8

6. Kalle Deyette, Bib 2106- 1:36:23.01 1:36:21.02

7. Abby Blackwood, Bib 3136- 2:52:54.02 1:36:35.03

8. Mary Rose Bernal, Bib 3009- 2:21:16.6 1:37:59.08

9. McKenna Lenhart, Bib 4556- 2:33:48.5 1:38:20.08

10. Erica Yeang, Bib 4116- 4:16:47.06 1:38:26.03

11. Kathryn Ried, Bib 4420- 3:37:42.04 1:38:31.08

12. Kelli Marianno, Bib 3517- 4:38:47.08 1:38:32.06

13. Erica Cueller, Bib 3983- 1:38:59.05 1:38:55.03

14. Linday Machacek, Bib 3890- 1:41:27.06 1:39:01.1

15. Natalie Herder, Bib 3897- 1:40:34.1 1:39:03.9

16. Alexis Lopez, Bib 2175- 3:00:40.6 1:39:38.08

17. Erica Filipovits, Bib 2368- 3:00:40.05 1:39:38.8

18. Alexandra Garcia, Bib 4074- 3:39:50.07 1:39:42.08

19. Daisy Saucedo, Bib 1310- 2:08:33.09 1:39:47.08

20. Megan Jones, Bib 1578- 1:56:50.01 1:40:33.07