“You amaze me” - Olivia Dunne, Kylie Coen and other LSU gymnasts react to freshman Kaliya Lincoln’s highlights from meet against Missouri

Olivia Dunne, Kylie Coen, Sierra Ballard and other LSU gymnasts have reacted to Kaliya Lincoln's highlights from the Tigers' meet against Missouri. The Tigers emerged as the better team during the meet as they recorded their 2025 season-best performance with a combined total of 198.000 against Missouri's 197.175.

Following their victory, Lincoln, who achieved a 9.925 on vault at the meet, shared highlights from her meet on Instagram, captioning the post:

“This place and these people>>>”

Fifth-year senior Olivia Dunne reacted to the freshman’s glimpses from meet against Missouri, writing:

“She is her”

Screenshot of Dunne's comment. Credits - IG/ @_kaliyalincoln

Sophomore Kylie Coen joined in the comments, adding:

“u amaze me😍”

Meanwhile, freshman Kailin Chio, who has been impressive so far this season for the LSU Tigers, commented:

“So proud of youuu”

Sierra Ballard, the graduate student, wrote:

“UGH I LOVE YOU”

Junior Ashley Cowan hyped up her teammate with the GOAT emoji:

“🐐”

Freshman Lexi Zeiss also commented on the post, saying:

“ILYYY”

Screenshot of Sierra Ballard, Kylie Coen and other LSU gymnasts’ comments. Credits - IG/ @_kaliyalincoln

“I can actually get emotional over it” - Olivia Dunne reflects on experiences of being a D1 athlete

Olivia Dunne performs against the Iowa State Cyclones on January 3, 2025 (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Ahead of LSU Tigers’ first away meeting at the 2025 Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, Olivia Dunne reflected on the experiences of being a Division I athlete. During a pre-event conference, Dunne shared the demanding, but rewarding part of competing at the highest collegiate level, stating (9:29 onwards):

“It's definitely a challenge to be a D1 athlete, no matter what sport you're in, I just think the daily grind is something that I'm going to cherish forever as a D1 athlete...It's just the early mornings with the team, and the late nights and travel meets. Those are the memories that you're never going to get back.”

“So, I can actually get emotional over it, but it is such a special time, and it's something I'll never forget. I'm just so happy to be back to experience it one last time with my best friends and this is probably the closest a team has been, or at least I feel like I'm the closest to, you know, these freshmen and the group of girls,” Olivia Dunne added.8

Notably, the LSU Tigers finished just behind Oklahoma (197.950) at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet held on January 11, with an overall score of 197.650. Meanwhile, California and Utah claimed the third and fourth spots, scoring 197.275 and 196.800, respectively.

