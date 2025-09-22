“You can be powerful and pretty” - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pens emotional message after final World Championships appearance of her career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently made her final appearance at the World Championships. As the Jamaican legend retires from track and field, she penned an emotional message about balancing power and beauty on and off the track.Fraser-Pryce is undoubtedly one of the best sprinters the sport has ever seen. The 38-year-old first rose to fame in 2008, when she stormed to the 100m Olympic gold medal in Beijing, marking her first major individual medal. Alongside her accomplishments, the runner also gained popularity for her bold fashion choices on the track, which often included colorful hair and intricate nail art.On Sunday, September 21, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the final race of her career at the World Championships. As she retires from track and field, the Jamaican penned an important and emotional message about being her ‘full self’, writing on Instagram,“I wore gold in my hair long before I earned it on my chest. The hair, the nails, the lashes - they were never distractions. They were reminders. That you can show up as your full self. That you can be powerful and pretty, focused and fly. Don't let anyone tell you different. You don't have to choose. I never did - and neither do you.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the 2025 World Championships, Fraser-Pryce competed in the 100m sprint as well as the 4x100m relay event. While she failed to medal in the 100m, she earned a silver in the relay alongside her teammates.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflects on her retirement after World Championships silver Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her debut at the World Athletics Championship in 2007 in Osaka, Japan. Back then, the Jamaican competed only in the relay heats, but she earned a silver medal in the event when her team finished second in the finals. Since 2007, Fraser-Pryce has gone on to win 8 Olympic and 16 World Championships medals, 13 of which are gold.On Sunday, September 21 at the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce experienced a full circle moment as she ended her career the way she began it, with a World Championships silver medal in the 4x100m relay event in Japan. Reflecting on her career and legacy, the Jamaican told media,&quot;I have had an amazing career and today's medal is the icing on the cake. My son will be excited. Today is a full circle moment for me, I was a reserve at my first world championships in Japan in 2007. I couldn't have it any other way. I am grateful for the medals, the stadiums and the crowds where I have competed throughout my career.”With her track and field career behind her, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shared that she now intends to turn her focus to advocacy for women and children. The 38-year-old is already the founder of the eponymous ‘Pocket Rocket Foundation’ and hopes to continue working to bring change.