"You can see a resurgence"- Noah Lyles reveals peculiarity of new generation athletes ahead of anticipated clash against Letsile Tebogo

Noah Lyles opened up about the resurgence of a peculiar ability in the new generation of athletes. The American athlete shared that he was impressed with Letsile Tebogo's versatility on the track and shared how the new generation of athletes competed in a wide range of sprint events from the 100 to the 400m.Letsile Tebogo and Noah Lyles will be going head-to-head once again at the Zurich Diamond League finals in the men's 200. As the race raised great anticipation among fans, Lyles spoke about Tebogo's versatility in a pre-match press conference in Zurich.Noah Lyles lauded Tebogo for his ability to switch through events and compete in any event from the 100m to the 400m. Moreover, Lyles shared how several athletes would display their versatility on the track in the 2007-2015 era; however, according to him, the wave diminished after that. He expressed his elation at witnessing the new generation of athletes bring about a resurgence in the 'doubler' culture.&quot;I would definitely say versatility. Letsile has a strong versatility in all his events; you know it's very, and it's very needed. I mean, I when I was coming up in myself in sprints, I was like, 'wow there's not a lot of doublers out here, there's not a lot of people can go from the hundred to the four or even the hundred to the three,' so it was you know kinda it was kind of weird cause you know I felt that you know watching through from 2007 to about 2015, there were a lot more doubles and then they kind of drifted off and now, you can see your resurgence with Letsile being one of those people,&quot; he said.Noah Lyles opens up about competing in many eventsNoah Lyles at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyNoah Lyles spoke about competing in a diverse range of events in an interview with USA Today. The American athlete shared that he wanted to equal or break Usain Bolt's record of winning three Olympic gold medals.In order to achieve the milestone, Lyles has to compete in the 100m, 200 m, 400m, and the 4x100m relay. He weighed in on his victory at the 2023 World Championships, where he won the gold medal in the 100, 200m, and the 4x100m relay, and expressed his confidence in being able to achieve his goals.“That’s right. I want to do all that. Last year, I did the double. This year, we’ve gone very strong in the weight room, and it’s been able to give me the ability to handle more load. I think I was able to prove that when we went over to Glasgow,&quot; he said.Lyles will be competing at the 2025 World Championships in September, aiming to defend his title among a highly competitive lineup of athletes.