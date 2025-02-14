“You can’t build around one star” - Michael Johnson shares honest opinion about the ‘current structure’ of the sport 

Michael Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best sprinters of all-time. Having won multiple World Championships and Olympic medals, he retired in 2001, but has continued to stay closely involved in the world of track and field. Recently, the American shared his honest opinion about the sport’s current structure, criticizing the focus on ‘one star' instead of competition.

On Thursday, February 13, it was announced that the BBC would not be broadcasting the Keely Klassic, where reigning 800m Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson was set to make an indoor 800m world record attempt.

Reacting to this news, sports journalist Tim Addams wrote on X,

“It's a pretty pathetic decision from the BBC. This is someone who secured the Olympic 800m gold medal and then won BBC Sports Personality of the Year. You'd like to think the BBC will reconsider putting Keely Hodgkinson's WR race on either BBC1 or BBC2. That's where the big viewing figures come from.”

In response to this, Michael Johnson highlighted the flaws in the current structure of track and field, writing,

“The current structure of the sport doesn’t work. You can’t build around one star. It’s not compelling. Competition is. And it’s too big a risk and broadcasters know it. Don’t believe me? Unfortunately Keely sustained an injury yesterday so is no longer competing in the event.”

Michael Johnson explains how Grand Slam Track will work around injured athletes

In response to Michael Johnson’s opinion about track and field's current structure, a fan on X joined the conversion to ask the sprinting legend how his upcoming league, Grand Slam Track, would work around injured athletes. The fan wrote,

“What happens when your contracted athletes get injured?”

Johnson responded by explaining that the structure of Grand Slam Track would feature eight top racers going head-to-head, meaning that even if ‘one great athlete’ retired, fans would still be guaranteed an exciting race.

“We built Grand Slam Track around 12 curated race groups with 4 top ranked Racers making up the league, plus 4 top ranked Challengers joining them. If one athlete withdraws for injury we still have great race. The focus is competitive fields racing for a win, as opposed to a single star athlete racing the clock for time, with the other athlete as a supporting cast.”

Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track will feature four meets over the course of 2025, with the first meet scheduled to be held in April. The league will feature some of the world's best athletes, including the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker, and many more.

