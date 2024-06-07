"You are that girl !"- Jordan Chiles' mother Gina celebrates the American gymnast's qualification for the U.S. Olympic trials

Jordan Chiles’ mother Gina recently expressed her thoughts on her daughter qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympics Team Trials, slated from June 27 to 30 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jordan will look to book her slot in the five-member USA team that will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chiles will be aiming to join the USA squad for a second time in the Summer Games, having previously represented the nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and winning the silver medal in the team event.

Following her brilliant performance in the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she was named in the 16-member roster that will be vying for Olympic spots at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials. It is worth noting that only 5 gymnasts can make it to the U.S. Olympic squad in the women’s category.

Trending

Jordan’s mother Gina Chiles took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s success, stating:

“We are heading to OLYMPIC TRIALS again!!! Crazzzzzzy amazing weekend Jordan! A rollercoaster of emotions and the next level fight you showed brought a beautiful result.”

She added:

“We have watched you be perfect so many times- I mean your hit rate has been impressive over the years but watching you fight back and not just give up when little bumps presented themselves was incredible. Jordan on a imperfect day still SHINES BIG and makes it a good day.”

Gina Chiles went on to rave about the leotards worn by her daughter at the event, stating:

“Oh and your leos were absolutely YOU & beautiful. Authentic and true to who you are. Your smile, your vibe and your support for everyone is perf. Chick you are THAT GIRL!! Proud mom.”

On the first day of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Chiles was seen wearing a Beyoncé-inspired leotard, which was similar to the outfit which the American singer wore during the Los Angeles stop of her Renaissance World Tour in September of last year. The leotard had a variety of colors, including pink, red, blue, orange, and green in its design.

The Day 2 also saw the gymnast wearing a silver sparkling leotard. Both the leotards were customized by GK Elite, one of the world’s leading gymnastics leotards and uniforms producers.

Jordan Chiles’ parents react to the gymnast’s floor exercise routine at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Second place winner Jordan Chiles, first place winner Simone Biles and third place winner Skye Blakely pose on the podium for the uneven bars during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 02, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles’ parents Timothy and Gina Chiles were seen supporting their daughter while being present at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The NBC Olympics & Paralympics recently uploaded a video of her floor exercise routine which she performed at the event. Watch the reactions of her parents to this performance here.

Expand Tweet

They also showed their support for their daughter by wearing white T-shirts with "Jordan Chiles is that girl" inscribed on them.

Jordan Chiles finished fifth in the women’s senior all-round at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships with an overall score of 110.400 points. On Day 1, she collected 14.150 on vault, 14.500 on uneven bars, 13.700 on balance beam, and 12.750 on floor exercise to earn a total of 55.100.

Her performance on Day 2 in the finals of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships was better than her preliminaries’ performance as she secured 55.300 points, obtaining 14.400 on vault, 14.500 on uneven bars, 12.300 on balance beam, and 14.100 on floor exercise events.