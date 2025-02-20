"You make every day brighter"- Grant Holloway pens a heartfelt note for his girlfriend Katie Chronister on her birthday

Grant Holloway wished his girlfriend, Katie Chronister, a happy birthday with a heartfelt post on February 20, 2025. The couple celebrated their seventh anniversary before Holloway competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Holloway and Chronister met when they were student-athletes at the University of Florida. The latter, a former softball pitcher, helped the Gators team to three SEC Championships. Besides making waves in softball, she supported her fellow Gator, Holloway, and his track career. The two started dating in 2017 and have been making public appearances ever since.

Two months into 2025, Holloway, who won 110m hurdles gold at the Paris Games, wished his girlfriend a birthday with a loving post. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my partner in every sense, Katie. Your love and energy bring joy to every space, filling it with warmth, wisdom, humor, and loving kindness. You make every day brighter. I cherish our life together."

On August 2, 2024, Grant Holloway's girlfriend penned a long note on the couple's seventh anniversary, calling herself the luckiest girl to get the love of the track and field athlete.

"Not many people can say they are spending their SEVEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY taking a flight to Paris to see their man compete in the Olympic Games…. That is the life you’ve blessed me with, Grant."

"I have no words. I am the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you for choosing me every single day. Being loved by you will never get old. 19-year old Grant and Katie would be so proud."

Katie Chronister currently works as a pitching coach at Florida-based Santa Fe College. Her other job is as a pitching instructor at Newberry's Proball Academy.

Grant Holloway's girlfriend Katie Chronister once revealed how their romance sparked in a post to celebrate the two-time Olympian

Grant Holloway looks on at the ISTAF Berlin 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Holloway has always been vocal about his love for Katie on social media. He has often called her his inspiration in both life and career. They celebrated their seventh anniversary before Grant Holloway's debut gold achievement in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

When the couple was three years into their relationship, Katie posted a picture of them with the story of how they started.

"3 years with my person. Who knew that the boy that lived on the floor above me in Keys Building 10 my freshmen year would become my partner for life. Here’s to many more years of growth, happiness, and humility with you, Grant Holloway," her Instagram post caption read.

Holloway became the world indoor record holder in the 60m hurdles when he clocked 7.27 seconds set at the 2024 USA Track & Field Indoor Championships. He also claimed the top podium at the World Indoor Championships.

