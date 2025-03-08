"You're a disgrace to women"- Riley Gaines calls out Delta Zeta Sorority for kicking out permanently injured volleyball player Payton McNabb

Riley Gaines has reacted as Delta Zeta Sorority removed Payton Brooke McNabb from their group for breaking their anti-bullying and moral rules. The sorority's leaders had a meeting on May 19, 2024, and decided she was responsible for harmful and intimidating behavior. The official letter shows her membership was canceled, and she cannot appeal the decision.

McNabb was kicked out because she filmed a man in her restroom after feeling unsafe. People supporting the case pointed out that she has spoken up for women's rights, especially after she was badly hurt in a volleyball game against a transgender player.

The former NCAA swimmer took to X on Friday, March 7, to voice her opinion on the case. She shared a video of the transgender woman who was spotted in the women's bathroom alongside the letter by the officials.

"Payton McNabb, the volleyball player who was permanently injured by a male player, was kicked out of her sorority after filming a man in her restroom because she felt unsafe." Is this what “sisterhood” stands for, @DeltaZetaNatl? You're a disgrace to women," she wrote.

The issue of transgender women using women's bathrooms grew after the NCAA changed its rules following the US president's executive order to ban transgender athletes from women's sports.

Riley Gaines reflects on 'One Person' argument

Riley Gaines as the Republican Presidential Candidate in Glendale, Arizona - Source: Getty

In November 2024, Nancy Mace proposed a rule that will prevent transgender people from using bathrooms that don't match their biological sex in the US Capitol. The rule targeted Sara McBride, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

The issue was discussed on the show 'The View.' The show's host criticized Mace's proposal, calling it harmful and unfair. The snapshot of the show was shared on X on November 2024 by Libs of TikTok alongside a caption:

"The View hosts are insane. They’re going all out advocating for men to invade women’s spaces and suggest Republican congresswomen are more dangerous to share a bathroom with than a man MEN DO NOT BELONG IN WOMEN’S RESTROOMS. End of story."

Riley Gaines voiced in opinion in the comments and wrote:

"I'm so tired of the "it's just one person!" argument. Yes, it's ONE narcissistic man but he's imposing himself on ALL women."

Riley Gaines has been advocating against transgender female athletes since March 2022, following a trophy controversy. During the Women's Swimming Championships, Gaines was tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas. The NCAA awarded the trophy to Thomas, leaving Gaines without one. The former NCAA swimmer was told she would receive her's later, thus sparking the debate.

