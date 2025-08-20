"You all really think she a threat to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone?"- Fans doubt Salwa Eid Naser’s chances at Worlds after Lausanne Diamond League upset

With the World Athletics Championships approaching, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has become the favorite in the women’s 400m, with fans questioning whether Salwa Eid Naser can match her form. Naser, who is the third-fastest woman in history and a two-time Diamond League champion after winning titles in 2018 and 2019, came into the season with strong credentials. However, at the recent Lausanne Diamond League on Wednesday, August 20, Naser suffered a major setback, raising concerns about her chances at Worlds.

Naser didn’t finish in the top three and could only manage fifth place, clocking 51.08. Henriette Jaeger beat a solid field to win the women’s 400m at the Lausanne Diamond League. Lieke Klaver (50.17), Isabella Whittaker (50.63), and Alexis Holmes (50.73) finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

As Salwa finished fifth, fans began to doubt her chances at the World Championships. In 2025, Salwa Eid Naser had a strong season in the 400m. She ran 48.67s at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, later clocked 49.83s at the Doha Diamond League, and 48.85s at the Paris Diamond League.

Fans pointed out that although Salwa Eid Naser delivered a strong performance at the Grand Slam, they believe she won’t be able to challenge Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Championships. Her 51.08s run in Lausanne was her lowest since May last year, raising doubts about her form.

Another fan pointed out that the 400m showdown will likely come down to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Marileidy Paulino, who won the gold at the 2023 World Championships in the women’s 400m.

“Salwa Eid Naser peaked for Grand Slam, she not beating Syd at Worlds," one fan wrote

Ron @fka_ron Salwa Eid Naser peaked for Grand Slam she not beating Syd at Worlds

“Oh my days, Salwa Eid Naser is running backwards. Y’all really think she a threat to Sydney?” another noted

“Wtf Salwa???????????” another added.

“Sydney vs Paulino,” another noted.

“Salwa🤦‍♂️," another fan added in disappointment.

“Eid Naser’s lowest finish in a 400m since May of last year. Could be a one-off blip but not what you want to see from a medal favorite going into Worlds,” another added.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Naser won the silver medal in the 400m while Paulino took gold. Isabella Whittaker and Alexis Holmes, who finished second and fifth at USATF Nationals, went on to finish third and fourth in Switzerland (Lausanne - Diamond Discipline).

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stays unbeaten in 400m in 2025 Season

2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has switched her focus from her pet event, the 400m hurdles, to the 400m flat for the 2025 World Championships. At the USATF National Championships, she ran 48.90s for first place and punched her spot on the World team.

The American athlete has been unbeaten over the distance this season and won all of her 400m races. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened her season at Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Series, winning the first and second legs of the series in 50.32s and 49.69s. She then competed at the Prefontaine Classic and won the race in 49.43s, before delivering a season-best of 48.90s at USATF Nationals to secure her spot at Worlds.

