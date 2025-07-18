"You could say I was skeptical about it"- Emily Sisson, Sara Hall, Susanna Sullivan & more USA marathoners react as Ruth Chepngetich gets suspended

Sara Hall, Susanna Sullivan, Emily Sisson and other USA athletes shared their reaction to Ruth Chepngetich getting provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping. Chepngetich is regarded as one of the best marathon runners in the world, and was informed by the governing body that she had tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) on April 16th.

The AIU issued a formal notice of charge on July 17 after reviewing the case for months. Chepngetich is the women's marathon world record holder.

Ruth Chepngetich made her breakthrough on the international stage in 2018, when she won the women's only Istanbul Marathon with a time of 2:18:35. She would go on to win the World Championships Marathon in Doha the next year, establishing herself as one of the best marathon runners in the world.

Chepngetich's major milestone came at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, where she posted a time of 2:09:56, making her the women's world record holder.

Emily Sisson set the American and North American marathon record at the 2022 Chicago Marathon, finishing second behind Chepngetich. She reacted to the news on Instagram, writing:

"I try to keep things light and positive but when this news breaks it feels like a punch in the gut."

Susanna Sullivan also reacted to the news, posting a picture of her reaction to the news that Chepngetich had set the women’s marathon world record in Chicago in 2024:

"You could say I was *skeptical* about it at the time..."

Sara Hall, one of the most decorated American distance runners of all time, wrote:

"The ripple effect of doping is hard to quantify. So many moments affected for clean athletes."

Other USA athletes also commented on a post from Citiusmag featuring Sisson's comments on Chepngetich's provisional suspension, including Keira D’Amato and Cory McGee.

"Well said!" - Keira D’Amato

"Always has been & always will be a class act." - Cory McGee

Many other athletes such as Eilish McColgan, Emily Infeld and Parker Valby shared a similar sentiment regarding the Kenyan receiving a provisional suspension. Ruth Chepngetich will be temporarily out of all competitions while her disciplinary process is ongoing.

Ruth Chepngetich broke a world record with a time nearly two minutes faster than the previous record

Ruth Chepngetich broke the women's marathon world record in October 2024 at the Chicago Marathon, with a time of 2:09:57. The time was nearly two minutes faster than the previous world record held by Tigist Assefa who had recorded 2:11:53 in Berlin in 2023.

Chepngetich's performance is now under scrutiny as she awaits the final decision regarding her provisional suspension.

