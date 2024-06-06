“You start with what makes your energy good” - Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on how her fashion gives her confidence for competitions

World Champion and the sixth fastest woman on Earth, Sha'Carri Richardson has caught the attention of fans across the globe for her sprinting prowess, but that's not the only thing she's popular for. Usually arriving on track in bold outfits, the American has also garnered a following for her fashion, and she recently spoke about how looking good helps her feel confident.

Richardson initially rose to fame as a 19-year-old, running with the LSU Tigers track and field team, and clocking the fastest NCAA 100m time. From there, she went on to win the US Olympic Trials in 2020, only to be suspended due to marijuana usage.

The 24-year-old made a dramatic comeback to the sport in 2023, storming to two World Championships gold. Amid all her highs and lows, the one thing that remained intact was Richardson's fashion sense, always lining up on the track in bold colors, extravagant nails, and vibrant wigs.

Speaking to Nylon.com in a recent interview, Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about the importance her beauty routine holds for her, saying,

“I’ve always been taught that anytime you leave your house, you should look your best. I feel that way when I compete, even though it’s on a larger scale. In life, you walk out your house and you want to manifest great things for yourself or attract just positive energy. In order to do that, you start with what makes your energy good.”

Sha'Carri Richardson shares what her beauty routine looked like at the World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson saw a dip in form during 2022, even missing out on making it to the national team that would compete at the World Championships on home ground.

However, the American was back to her winning ways in early 2023 to mark herself as a threat to watch out for at the Budapest World Athletics Championships. In Hungary, Richardson dominated from the heats, before going on to win the 100m finals from lane eight, beating the likes of Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herrah.

Speaking to Nylon.com, Sha'Carri Richardson explained what her beauty routine looked like on the day she was crowned World Champion.

“I started off the day by getting out of bed and just being thankful and praying. Then, I washed my face and brushed my teeth; after that, I picked out my uniform and what sweatsuit I wanted to wear that day. Then I did my liner and put on mascara — I really like to wear mascara, because my natural lashes are kind of long. I had braids that day. I had crosses on both sides. Shout out to Key — that’s my hair braider.”

The American also revealed that her iconic nails from World Championships were a set of press-on nails, that she picked out herself to best express what she was feeling that day.

“I love to mix it up with my fingernails. [My manicure] is based on what mood I’m in. What am I bringing to the track that day? I let my nails express that as well. Recently, in this past year, my nails have actually been press-ons, so I actually can mix different sets. So that day, I actually had a mixture of press-on nails. Then I got on the bus, went to the meet, and handled the business.”

Sha'Carri Richardson will now be prepping for the U.S Olympic Track and Field Team Trials, as she guns to make it to her first-ever Games, and fans will be excited to see what new looks she brings to the track in the coming months.