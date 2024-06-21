“You've all just been introduced to Simone Manuel 2.0”- American pens heartfelt note describing her struggles after qualifying for her third Olympics

Simone Manuel broke down in tears after qualifying for their third consecutive edition of the Olympics. Her fourth place finish in the 100m freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis wasn't enough to qualify for an individual event in Paris, but it was good enough to allow her to make the relay team.

For Manuel, the road to her third Games was filled with uncertainty as she tried to script a comeback for the ages. The American made her debut at the marquee event all the way back in 2016, walking away with four medals, two golds and two silvers.

Unfortunately, things got harder for her moving forward, and she struggled with overtraining syndrome ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. While she managed to scramble onto the American team, her performance was far from what it had been in Rio. She was eliminated before the finals in her individual event, and returned home with a bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Post the Tokyo Olympics, Manuel opted to take a break from swimming in order to let her mind and body heal, only coming back to the pool in 2022. A few months later, she began her competitive comeback, slowly inching her way back to her original times.

Now, three years after the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Manuel has done the seemingly impossible. Clocking a 53.25 in the 100m freestyle, she finished fourth to assure herself of a ticket to Paris. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after her performance at the Trials, the American penned a lengthy note to express what it meant for her to qualify for the Olympics, writing,

“WOW!!! To God be the glory! I could truly say so much, and at the same time, not enough to completely express what I'm feeling and the journey to qualify for my 3rd OLYMPIC TEAM! I've been asked the question of "retirement" many times after my heartbreaking journey to get to the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Honestly, It's oftentimes been a very frustrating topic for me. Quitting was never an option! The flame was still burning!”

“I'll be honest, with everything I've been through, the sacrifices and tough choices I've made, the hard work I've put in everyday, and the determination, perseverance, and courage I've embodied through this journey, the result wasn't quite what I was looking for. And that's okay! At the same time... I can recognize that I have SOOO MUCH to be proud of, grateful and thankful for," she added.

Simone Manuel went on to to detail her journey of climbing back to the top after months away from the pool, writing:

“After 5 months of essentially bed rest, on January 9, 2022, I got a membership at 24 hour fitness, and I just started swimming laps again. Looking up from the bottom of the mountain I was about to climb, day after day, month after month, I set my alarm at 7:00 am, got up and swam by myself, facing my fears of failure, and working when no one was watching. I had this belief that I could!”

She ended her note saying that she was still ‘unfinished’, and that fans had just been introduced to the new and improved her.

“And wow! What a journey. I DID IT! It's not about coming out of this experience a faster swimmer or on the top of the podium. Oh yes...that would have been nice, and my goals will always be high and lofty, but I've come out of this a better Simone knowing that I'm still ~unfinished!~ That is priceless! Welcome: You've all just been introduced to Simone 2.0.”

Will Simone Manuel compete individually at the Paris Olympics?

Simone Manuel during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials (Source: Getty)

While Simone Manuel has missed out on making the top two for the 100m and 200m freestyle, the American still has the opportunity to seize an individual berth for the Paris Olympics.

Manuel is set to compete in one more event at the U.S Olympic Swimming Trials, the 50m freestyle. She has won an Olympic silver in the discipline while clinching a gold and a bronze at the World Championships throughout her career.

Simone Manuel's career-best time in the event is an impressive 23.97 seconds, which was the American national record until this February.

The heats and semifinals for the 50m freestyle are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, with the finals taking place early in June 23. Simone Manuel will need to place in the top two in order to qualify for an individual event at the Paris Olympics.