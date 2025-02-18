"You don't want these kids to get burnt out"- Justin Gatlin weighs in on multi-million dollar NIL deals for NCAA athletes

Justin Gatlin recently addressed concerns about the impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals on college athletes. He raised the question of how frequently athletes will be expected to perform and how much pressure they will face to capitalize on these financial opportunities.

Ad

The 43-year-old further emphasized that while the NIL deals provide college athletes with valuable financial rewards, there is a real risk of them being overexploited. He believes that if athletes are pushed too much in college, there's a danger they will burn out before they even have a chance to transition into professional sports.

Reflecting the effect of NIL deals on college-level athletes, a snapshot of the podcast Ready Set Go on February 13, 2025, was shared on Instagram by the Olympian, during which he said:

Ad

Trending

"Let's just say, you don't want these kids to get burnt out you don't want them get used through college system to where now, the money you put into them NIL wise, with the hopes of them turning pro and they are not gonna be burned out by the time they go pro." (0:04 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Further in the interview, Gatlin discussed the different paths athletes take to reach the professional level, focusing on the 'one and done' approach, where athletes spend a year in college before turning professional. He believes even a short time in college helps athletes develop independence, time management, and personal responsibility.

Justin Gatlin talks about a $10 million contribution to the University of Tennessee through NCAA Success

Justin Gatlin at the 2019, 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha - Day nine - Source: Getty

During a February 13, 2025 podcast with Ready Set Go, Justin Gatlin revealed his contribution as a student-athlete for the University of Tennessee, which helped in the generation of $10 million for his alma mater. During his time at the university, the athlete earned six individual NCAA championships and contributed to two team titles, both indoors and outdoors.

Ad

Gatlin's performances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2001, where he won both the 100m and 200m events, earned significant attention from the university. He also triumphed at the 2002 NCAA Indoor Championships, securing victories in the 60m and 200m events. These victories showcased the strength of the university's athletic program.

Reflecting on his NCAA performance and million-dollar contribution, he said:

"I helped bring in $10 million to the school by the six NCAA championships I won individually by myself, plus the two team titles that we had outdoor and indoor" (31:42 onwards)

Ad

Apart from NCAA contributions, Justin Gatlin is an Olympic medalist and also has five World Championship titles to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback