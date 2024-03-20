"You want to be at your top peak performance, physically, mentally, emotionally" - Gabby Thomas on gearing up for Paris Olympics 2024

Gabby Thomas, 27, is currently gearing up for the Paris Olympics 2024. Ahead of the big day, the athlete recently talked about the importance of staying healthy “physically, mentally, emotionally” to excel on the race track.

Thomas secured the bronze medal in 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She clocked 21.87s, falling behind legendary athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah (gold) and Christine Mboma (silver). At the upcoming championship in Paris, the American athlete has set her sights on bagging a gold this July.

Gabby Thomas has been training and resting non-stop to make her Olympic dream come true. Indeed, it is a stressful period for any athlete as they anticipate the outcome.

In a recent interview with SXSW at The Wear House, Thomas explained the importance of having physical, emotional, and mental health aligned ahead of a reputed championship like the Olympics. Speaking to Michael Atmore, who is the Chief Brand Officer of Fairchild Media Group and the Editorial Director of Footwear News, Gabby said:

“By the time you get to the Olympics, you want to be at your top peak performance, physically, mentally, emotionally. Everything we do is gearing up for that one moment.”

Highlighting how one cannot afford to make even the tiniest of mistakes at such moments, Thomas said:

“You can’t even be a little bit off because a centimeter is the difference between a gold and silver medal.”

After the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gabby Thomas took a shot in the 200m race at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year and won the silver medal with a time of 21.81 seconds.

Thomas is the fourth fastest runner in the world in Women's 200m after her terrific performance at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team trials in Eugene, Oregon. She clocked 21.60s, which was only second to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s unbeatable 21.34s mark, and made USATF recognize her as the second-fastest 200m runner in the country.

Gabby Thomas: "I really want a gold medal"

Thomas's Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Gabby Thomas opened her 2024 season with a grand win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. The 27-year-old grabbed the gold medal in the 300m race by clocking an impressive 35.75s.

Moreover, her competitor Favour Ofili of Nigeria clocked 35.99s to grab silver, and Lynna Irby won the bronze medal in 36.05s.

After the race, Thomas expressed her desire to win the Gold and also knew about the sacrifices it takes. Talking about her preparation for the Olympic year, she told a reporter:

"I really want a gold medal and I know what that's going to take. So I just, I didn't even go on vacation, I didn't do a lot of partying. I'm just like, I need to rest. I need to rest my soul, get my mind right, get ready for this Olympic year," Gabby Thomas said.

