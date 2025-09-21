“You will comeback” - Anna Hall gets emotional recalling struggles from Paris Olympics setback to World Championship Glory

Anna Hall was recently crowned the heptathlon World Champion in Tokyo. As the American celebrated her accomplishment, she recalled the struggles of her Paris Olympics setback and penned an emotional message about reaching the top.Hall has been one of the most promising heptathletes Team USA has seen since the legendary Jackie Joyner-Kersee. However, injuries have repeatedly hampered the 24-year-old and prevented her from reaching her full potential. Last year, the Colorado-native had been one of the front runners to win gold at the Paris Olympics but a knee injury and subsequent surgery derailed her plans.Now, fresh off of her triumph at the World Championships, Anna Hall took a moment to pen an emotional note for a past self. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video chronicling her comeback from Paris to Tokyo and wrote,“Hugging last season’s me so hard right now. You will comeback.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrior to the Paris Olympics, Hall’s dream to compete at the Tokyo Games had also been disrupted by injury. The American was competing at the 2020 US Olympic Trials when she hit the barrier during a hurdles race and broke the navicular bone in her left foot, an injury that required surgery and left her unable to walk till October that year.Anna Hall reflects on what her World Championships triumph representsHall at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships (Image Source: Getty)At the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, Anna Hall was absolutely incredible. She established herself as a strong favorite for the win on day one itself, clinching first place in the shot put, second place in the 200m and high jump, and third place in the 100m hurdles. She went into the second day of action sitting atop the leaderboard, and a victory in the 800m event saw her claim her maiden World Championships gold.Reflecting on what the medal represents for her, Hall told Citius Magazine,“It means so much. I think this represents such a long and hard journey. You know, two surgeries in the last four years, tough losses, heartbreak, kind of losing my love for the sport for a little bit, getting it back. It really just represents all of that and so many people had to speak into me for this to happen and this is really just a testament to them.”Anna Hall made her debut at the World Championships in 2022 and claimed bronze in the heptathlon that year. She upgraded her medal to a silver in 2023 and on September 20, 2025 she completed her set as she won gold in Tokyo.