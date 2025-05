Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2025: Julien Alfred dominates 200m, 19-year-old Bayanda Walaza dips below 10s to win 100m

The Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2025 saw impressive performances from global track and field stars. The event, which concluded on Saturday, May 24, was part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar.

The reigning Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred produced a dominating performance at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, winning comprehensively with 22.15s ahead of Spain's Jaël Bestué (22.92s).

South African prodigy Bayanda Walaza once again impressed as he clocked a sub-10-second time at the Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial to win the men's 100m, recording 9.94s (wind legal -0.3 m/s).

In addition to these athletes, Gudaf Tsegay (women's 1500m), Kristjan Čeh (men's discus throw), Sandra Elkasević (women's discus throw) and Alaysha Johnson (women's 100m hurdles) are some other prominent names who won at the meet held in Croatia.

Men's Results at 2025 Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial

100m

Bayanda Walaza (RSA) – 9.94s Owen Ansah (GER) – 10.20s Henrik Larsson (SWE) – 10.20s

110m Hurdles

Dylan Beard (USA) – 13.20s Omar McLeod (JAM) – 13.40s Enzo Diessl (AUT) – 13.70s

800m

Justin Davies (GBR) – 1:44.87 Slimane Moula (ALG) – 1:45.05 Marino Bloudek (CRO) – 1:45.52

5000m

Denis Kipkoech (KEN) – 13:03.17 Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi (KEN) – 13:03.30 Biniam Mehary (ETH) – 13:03.57

Long Jump

Yuki Hashioka (JPN) – 8.00m Filip Pravdica (CRO) – 7.98m Roko Farkaš (CRO) – 7.83m

Shot Put

Payton Otterdahl (USA) – 21.71m Tom Walsh (NZL) – 21.71m Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) – 21.63m

Discus Throw

Kristjan Čeh (SLO) – 72.34m Alin Alexandru Firfirică (ROU) – 64.80m Marek Bárta (CZE) – 63.08m

Hammer Throw

Yann Chaussinand (FRA) – 81.91m Mykhaylo Kokhan (UKR) – 80.36m Bence Halász (HUN) – 79.45m

Women's Results at 2025 Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial

100m Hurdles

Alaysha Johnson (USA) – 12.82s Luca Kozák (HUN) – 12.88s Nika Glojnarič (SLO) – 13.01s

200m

Julien Alfred (LCA) – 22.15s Jaël Bestué (ESP) – 22.92s Boglárka Takács (HUN) – 23.22s

400m

Paula Sevilla (ESP) – 51.00s Sharlene Mawdsley (IRL) – 51.14s Gabby Scott (PUR) – 51.37s

400m Hurdles

Amalie Iuel (NOR) – 55.06s Elena Kelety (GER) – 55.16s Tia-Adana Belle (BAR) – 56.01s

800m

Anita Horvat (SLO) – 2:01.29 Isabelle Boffey (GBR) – 2:02.09 Clara Liberman (FRA) – 2:02.71

1500m

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) – 3:58.14 Birke Haylom (ETH) – 3:59.19 Danielle Jones (USA) – 4:05.04

High Jump

Angelina Topić (SRB) – 1.94m Lamara Distin (JAM) – 1.92m Idea Pieroni (ITA) – 1.90m

Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) – 14.54m Neja Filipič (SLO) – 14.42m Maja Askag (SWE) – 14.00m

Discus Throw

Sandra Elkasević (CRO) – 65.03m Marija Tolj (CRO) – 64.04m Denia Caballero (CUB) – 62.47m

Javelin Throw

Tori Moorby (NZL) – 61.96m Sara Kolak (CRO) – 61.20m Andrea Železná (CZE) – 59.82m

