Zagreb Open Ranking Series Results: Spencer Lee dominates 57 kg freestyle, Zahid Valencia clinches gold medal in 86 kg freestyle | Day 1

The Zagreb Open Ranking Series kicked off on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Zagreb, Croatia. Day 1 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series featured the qualification, semifinal, repechage, and final rounds of 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, and 86kg men's freestyle rounds.

The Ranking Series events will assist in determining the seeds for seeds World Championships and year-end awards given by United World Wrestling.

Results for Zagreb Open Ranking Series Day 1

The USA wrestlers secured seven medals on Day 1 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series, with Spencer Lee and Zahid Valencia dominating the 57 kg and 86kg men’s freestyle events, respectively. Lee bested the 2024 European bronze medalist Islam Bazarganov with a significant lead of 6-2.

Valencia defeated the 2024 U23 World silver medalist Arseni Dzhioev with a dominating scoreline of 8-0. Following the first day of the series, the USA squad is leading the points table with 115, followed by Azerbaijan with 105 points and Iran with 92 points.

The results for Day 1 of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series are given below:

57 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold – Spencer Lee (USA)

Silver - Islam Bazarganov (Azerbaijan),

Bronze – Roman Bravo Young (Mexico)

Bronze – Azamat Tusakev (Serbia)

5th - Luca Gvinjilia (Georgia)

5th - Ahora Khateri (Iran), 11-0

7th - Brandon Courtney (USA)

7th - Kamil Kerymov (Ukraine)

9th - Daniel DeShazer (USA)

10th - Roberti Dingashvili (Georgia)

61 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold –Ahmad Mohammadnezhadjanvn (Iran)

Silver - Ebrahim Khari (Iran)

Bronze – Nuraddin Novruzov (Azerbaijan)

Bronze – Nahshon Garrett (USA)

5th - Reza Momenijoujadeh (Iran)

5th - Giorgi Goniashvili (Georgia)

7th - Michael McGee (USA)

8th -Andrii Dzhelep (Ukraine)

9th - Joshua Kramer (Ecuador)

10th - Leomid Colesnic (Moldova)

65 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold– Abbas Ebrahimzadeh (Iran)

Silver - Joey McKenna (USA)

Bronze – Khamzat Arsamerzouev (France)

Bronze - Ali Rahimzada (Azerbaijan)

5th - Eric Arushanian (Ukraine)

5th - Goga Otinashvili (Georgia)

7th - Ali Mahmoud Khorramdel (Iran)

8th - Ayub Musaev (Belgium)

9th - Evan Henderson (USA)

10th - Yasin Abbas Rezaeiaghouzgoleh (Iran)

70 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold –Kanan Heybatov (Azerbaijan)

Silver - Sina Khalili (Iran)

Bronze – Vasile Diacon (Moldova)

Bronze – Austin Gomez (Mexico)

5th - James Green (USA)

5th - Ebrahim Elahichouran (Iran)

7th - Jarrett Jacques (USA)

8th - Ihor Nykyforuk (Ukraine)

9th - Alec Pantaleo (USA)

10th - Ismail Musukaev (Hungary)

74 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold –Tajmuraz Salkazanov (Slovakia)

Silver - David Carr (USA)

Bronze –Murad Kuramagomedov (Hungary)

Bronze – Giorgi Elbakidze (Georgia)

5th - Kamil Rybicki (Poland)

5th - Aghanazar Novruzov (Azerbaijan)

7th - Luka Chkhitunidze (Georgia)

8th - Abbas Rezaeiaghouzgeleh (Iran)

9th - Vedran Luketin (Croatia)

10th - Szymon Wojtkowski (Poland)

86 kg Men’s freestyle:

Gold– Zahid Valencia (USA)

Silver - Arsenii Dzhioev (Azerbaijan)

Bronze– Trent Hidlay (USA)

Bronze – Nate Jackson (USA)

5th - Tariel Gaphrindashvili (Georgia)

5th - Matthew Finesilver (Israel)

7th - Eugeniu Mihalcean (Moldova)

8th - Abolfazl Yaser Rahmani Firouzjaei (Iran)

9th - Krzysztof Grzegorz Sadowik (Poland)

10th - Mukhammed Aliiev (Ukraine)

