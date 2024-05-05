Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024: Event Information, schedule, course and more 

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024 is slated for May 5, 2024. This competition commences and concludes in Downtown Kalamazoo's Arcadia Creek Festival Place. It captivates the attention of multiple runners from all over the US.

This event was first established in 1979 and has been growing ever since then. The 5K walk and the 15K run were added to the event in 1986. In 2019, the 45 years of the movement was celebrated.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024 is a USATF Certified event and it is the qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024 consists of multiple events like Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, PNC kids' 1K Fun Run, and the Ascension Borgess Health and Wellness Expo. The schedule of the event has been released, let's have a look at it.

Schedule of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024

May 2, Thursday

PNC Kids' 1K (only) Packet Pick-Up - 4:00 - 7:00 pm

Location- Gazelle Sports Downtown Kalamazoo. 214 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

May 4, Saturday

PNC Kids' 1K

Timings - Late registration - 9:00 am

1K Start - 10:00 am

Location - Arcadia Creek Festival Place. 145 E Water St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Ascension Borgess Health & Wellness Expo & Packet Pick-up

Timing - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location - Arcadia Creek Festival Place. 145 E Water St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

Extended Packet Pick Up

Timing - 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Location - Gazelle Sports Downtown Kalamazoo. 214 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

May 5, Sunday

Late Packet Pick-Up

Timing - 6:00 am - 9:00 am

Location - Arcadia Creek Festival Place. 145 E Water St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

Marathon + Relay - 7:00 AM Half Marathon - 8:30 AM 10K Run - 8:50 AM 5K Walk/Run - 9:00 AM

Location - Arcadia Creek Festival Place. 145 E Water St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

Ascension Borgess Health & Wellness Expo

Timing - 9:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Location - Arcadia Creek Festival Place. 145 E Water St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.

The course of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024

The route of Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon 2024 covers the Downtown Kalamazoo and the runners enjoy the scenic beauty that falls in the way of the course. In several events of the marathon, the runners will cross the Waldo Stadium, Western Michigan University's football stadium with the Marathon and Half Marathon continuing into the Winchell Neighborhood.

The participants of 5k, 10k, and the Half marathon will also get to enjoy Gummy Bear Forest.