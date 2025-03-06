"No more tears" - When Simone Biles opened up on her brother Ron's inspiring words after missing the national squad by one place

Simone Biles once opened up on her inspiring conversation with her brother Ron following a national championship heartbreak, where she fell short of making the national squad by only one spot. Although Biles' career so far can be summed up as nothing less than ordinary, she has faced her share of setbacks.

At the 2011 Visa National Championships, which served as the qualifying event for junior national team selection, Biles competed in all events, collecting 108.100 points and finishing in 14th place. However, to Biles' disappointment, only the first 13-place finishers were selected to form the national team.

The setback disappointed Biles, and in her autobiography Courage to Soar, published in 2016, she reflected on a phone call with her brother following the event. She highlighted how he offered her emotional support and encouraged her to stay positive while reminding her how close she was to the goal. Further, he also assured Biles how proud her family was.

"You can use this as motivation to go into the gym and train even harder," Simone reflected on her brother's uplifting words. "'Coming in at number fourteen means you’re almost there! And maybe it’s just not your time yet, but trust me, your day will come, because you’re that good. But maybe this is your year to get better,' Ron said. 'You have to keep your chin up. You represented Bannon’s so well out there.'”

Biles added:

“No matter what, all of us are just so proud of you, and you need to stop being so hard on yourself. So go ahead and take your shower, and when you’re done, promise me, no more tears."

Although Simone Biles missed qualifying for the national team in her first attempt, the legendary gymnast went on to etch a record of winning the most national championships (nine), with the last one coming in 2024.

Simone Biles became oldest American to win a gold medal in Olympics gymnastics at the Paris Games

Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo Getty Images)

In July last year, Simone Biles became the oldest American gymnast to win a medal of any color since the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where three members of the American squads consisted of players aged between 27 and 29.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Biles secured a gold medal in the all-around event, ahead of Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic champion and fellow teammate, Suni Lee. She also became the oldest American to win a gold medal in Olympic gymnastics.

With 11 Olympic medals to her name, Simone Biles is now the most decorated American Olympic gymnast. Further, she has also clinched 30 world championship medals.

