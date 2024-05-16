Noah Lyles vs Josephus Lyles: A look at the rivalry as the brothers faceoff at Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024

Noah Lyles and his younger brother Josephus Lyles are set to lock horns at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024 in just two days. The duo have previously faced each other multiple times, with the elder Lyles proving to be the more dominant force.

At the Atlanta City Games, the two brothers entered in the 150m dash, alongside Zharnel Hughes, Alexander Ogando, and Tyquendo Tracey. While a record of the two racing each other in this distance isn't available, Noah Lyles holds the lead in the duo's head-to-head in the 100m and 200m.

In the 100m, the brothers have faced each other twice, with the reigning World Champion emerging superior both times. Meanwhile, Noah and Josephus have lined up together a total of 15 times in the 200m, with the former winning every single encounter. Noah also held a 2-0 advantage in the duo's 200m short track battles.

In the slightly longer distance of 300m, the Olympic bronze medalist has beaten his younger brother thrice on a normal track, and thrice on a short track.

In the 60m sprints, Noah Lyles has won four of the two's five face-offs, having been disqualified from the 2023 Millrose Games. The only distance where Josephus Lyles draws an event sheet against his sibling is the 55m, where each has gotten the better of the other once.

Even while comparing the brothers’ personal best, the World Champion and Olympic bronze-medalist remains the superior athlete. He holds times of 6.43, 9.83, and 19.31 in the 60m, 100m, and 200m respectively, the last of which is an American record.

On the other hand, the younger Lyles is yet to breach the 10-second mark legally. His personal best in the 100m is a wind-aided 9.97. He has previously clocked a 6.59 in the 60m, and a 19.93 in the 200m.

When and how to watch Noah Lyles and Josephus Lyles at the Adidas Atlanta City Games

Noah Lyles and Josephus Lyles are scheduled to be the final elite race of the day at the Adidas Atlanta City Games. The siblings will line up at the Piedmont Park at 7:30 PM EDT, with Noah gunning to defend his title from last year.

Fans eager to tune into the battle of the brothers can watch the entire event for free on the Adidas YouTube channel. The broadcast begins at 4:45 PM and features Carrie Tollefson and Tim Hutchings as anchors.