"One of the best things that's happened to track and field"- Fans react as Michael Johnson raises $30m investment for new league

Michael Johnson has startled the track and field world with the announcement of his upcoming new track event. He made the announcement in February and has recently revealed that he has secured more than $30m for his track series by joining hands with Winners Alliance which is the for-profit arm of the Professional Tennis Players Association.

The Olympic phenom recently revealed details about the funding on his X account and also stated that he is working on bringing something interesting to the sports world. This caught the attention of the fans worldwide who reacted spirite

The name of the upcoming track series by Michael Johnson has not been revealed yet. Everything major about the same will be revealed in June 2024. The tweet shared by Johnson said,

"Working to change the game for athletes and fans! League details coming this June."

The track and field enthusiasts were extremely excited after hearing this news. One of the fans praised Johnson for securing such a huge amount of money and said this upcoming series to be one of the best things.

Another fan showcased his interest in this and left a comment stating,

"That's awesome! Especially with the DL primarily going to FloSports."

Giving the ultimate title to the track and field phenom, one of his admirers stated,

"Legend."

All about Michael Johnson's track-and-field career

Michael Johnson is one of the most celebrated track and field athletes of all time.The retired legend won four Olympic gold medals and eight world championship titles.

He clinched his first Olympic gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games in the 4x400m relay. His second was at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games in 200m. Following this, he nabbed his third gold medal in the same Olympics in the 400m and the last one was at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in the 400m.

Michael Johnson broke the 44-second barrier for the 400 meters 22 times which is more than twice as many times as any other athlete. He also held the US national records for the 200,300, and 400 meters.