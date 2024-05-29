Oslo Diamond League 2024 Men's 100m preview ft. Akani Simbine and Yohan Blake

The Oslo Diamond League is nearly upon us, and it promises to serve a delightful variety of events that will leave fans exhilarated. One particularly exciting event is the men's 100m, which boasts a field of eight sprinters who have all dipped below the 10-second mark for their personal bests.

Leading the field in experience will be Jamaican Yohan Blake and Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs. Blake, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the relay, was the 2011 100m World Champion and is the fastest man in the field with a personal best of 9.69. However, the 34-year-old hasn't been able to go under a 9.9 in over eight years now and wasn't able to breach the 10-second mark in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jacobs heads into the Oslo Diamond League as the reigning Olympic champion. The 29-year-old had been in action thrice so far this year, winning two golds and a bronze, but is yet to duck under the 10-second mark this season.

The immediate threats to Yohan Blake and Lamont Marcell Jacobs are the trio of Jeremiah Azu, Brandon Hicklin, and Akani Simbine. Azu and Hicklin are the only ones in the eight-man field who have run faster than 10 seconds this season.

2022 European Champion Azu ran a 9.97 just days ago to become the fastest Welsh man. Meanwhile, Hicklin has also had a strong year, breaching the 10-second mark twice and finishing third at the recently concluded Prefontaine Classic.

On the other hand, Akani Simbine is a threat to watch out for. The 30-year-old is a three-time African Champion and upset World Champions Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman at the Suzhou Diamond League earlier.

Rounding out the men's 100m competition at the Oslo Diamond League will be Emmanuel Eseme, Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, and Rohan Watson. Eseme is the 2023 African Champion in the 100m, while both Brown and Wason are World Championships bronze medalists.

Oslo Diamond League 2024: When and how to watch the men's 100m clash

The men's 100m battle at the Oslo Diamond Leagues is scheduled for the latter half of the day. The event will take place on May 30 at 9:04 PM CEST, after the men’s 5000m race and before the women's 800m clash.

Fans in the US will get to watch Yohan Blake, Akani Simbine, Lamont Marcell Jacobs and more in action on NBC and NBC’s Peacock. Track and field enthusiasts outside of the USA can turn to the Oslo Diamond League website for a list of the competition’s streaming services as per country.