Oslo Diamond League 2024 Women’s 200m preview ft. Shericka Jackson and Anavia Battle

The Oslo Diamond League is set to take place on May 30 at the Bislett Olympic Stadium, and fans will get to witness one heck of a battle in the women's 100m sprint. Four of the eight sprinters lining up for the race on Thursday hold personal bests below 22 seconds, ensuring a gripping fight for the top three.

The star of the show will undoubtedly be Shericka Jackson. The Jamaican is the second fastest woman in the history of the event and will be the fastest woman on track tomorrow. Jackson had a late but winning start to her 200m season, making her 2024 debut in the event a little over ten days ago at the Marrakech Diamond League where she finished first.

Giving Jackson a run for her money at the Oslo Diamond League will be Americans Anavia Battle, Brittany Brown, and Jenna Prandini. Other than the Olympic Champion, they are the only women on the field to have dipped under the 22-second mark.

Battle is an Olympian, having competed in the semifinals of the 200m at the Tokyo Game. 29-year-old Brown is a former Iowa Hawkeye athlete and was the 2022 200m World Championships silver-medalist. Meanwhile, Prandini is the fastest of the trio with a personal best of 21.89. She is also an Olympic silver medalist and World Champion in the 4x100m relay.

Another sprinter to watch out for at the Oslo Diamond League will be Daryll Neita. The Brit is a two-time Olympic medalist, three-time World Championship medalist, and four-time National Champion.

The last three participants of the women's 200m sprint are Tasa Jiya, Maboundou Kone, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou Smith. Jiya was the 2023 Dutch 200m National Champion. She was also a part of the Dutch relay team that qualified for the Paris Olympics at the World Relays.

Meanwhile, Kone and Ta Lou Smith are compatriots hailing from the Ivory Coast. The former recently finished second to Shericka Jackson at the Marrakech Diamond League, and the latter is a three-time World Championships medalist.

Oslo Diamond League 2024: When and where to watch the women's 200m clash

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 8

Shericka Jackson, Anavia Battle, Daryll Neita, and others will line up for the Oslo Diamond League women's 200m sprint at 8:38 PM CEST.

Track enthusiasts in America who hope to catch the action from home can tune into NBC and NBC's Peacock for a live stream of the entire competition. Meanwhile, those who can go down to the Bislett Olympic Stadium to see their favorite sprinters up close can purchase tickets from the official event website.

