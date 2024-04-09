Paris Olympics 2024: List of records that stand a chance of being rewritten

Paris Olympics 2024 is around the corner, promising to be exciting as some records stand the chance of being rewritten on the event stage. The Paris Olympics this summer will provide the chance for history and marks to be broken because of the remarkable champions that will participate in the event.

Here's a list of records that stand the chance of being rewritten in the Paris Olympics 2024.

#1 Simone Biles

Simone Biles has a record to rewrite in the Paris Olympics 2024 because any medal she wins will give her the title of the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic Games history.

Biles had secured five medals in the 2016 Olympics which was her first participation in the event and two extra medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#2 Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky's participation in the Paris Olympics 2024 will make it her fourth and she would set a record for the queen of women’s swimming. Ledecky is currently ranked second in gold wins secured by a female swimmer in the Olympic games as she presently has seven. Jenny Thompson of the USA has the most gold medals by a female swimmer in the Olympic games (8).

Ledecky (10) also may clinch the title of total medals in the Olympics secured by a female swimmer which Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres presently share (12).

#3 Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Jakob Ingebrigtsen had already set a record in the Tokyo Olympics by winning the 1500m race in 3:28.32 when he was only 20.

The 2x World champion will now be able to set another world record in the Paris Olympics 2024 1500m race by securing the title of the longest-standing men’s track which is presently held by Hicham El Guerrouj, retired Moroccan middle-distance runner.

#4 Diana Taurasi

In the Olympic women’s basketball games, Team USA has emerged first in nine events and Diana Taurasi is among the past five US women's basketball groups that have continued to emerge victorious.

If she joins the US team in the Paris Olympics 2024 and wins the sixth gold, she will set the record as the most decorated team sport athlete in the Olympics.

#5 Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles, 6x World champion and 2020 Olympic 200m bronze medalist, wants to set the 100m and 200m world record of Usain Bolt in the 2024 Olympic Games and also the 4x100m record of Jamaica.

Lyles openly declared his plan to attempt these milestones in the 2024 Paris Olympics and he is bidding to secure four gold medals.