"People had started to recognize us" - When Simone Biles opened up about first experience with worldwide fame

Simone Biles once opened up about the moment when she first experienced the worldwide fame she gathered following the 2016 Olympic Trials. She earned the qualification to make her debut at the Olympic circuit during the 2016 edition.

Biles earned the spot in the national team after dominating three events at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The legendary gymnast collected 123.250 points to top the all-around event, leaving Laurie Hernandez and Aly Raisman behind with 121.150 and 119.750 points, respectively. At 19 years old, she led the vault and floor event at Trials.

Biles scored 32.200 on vault to surpass MyKayla Skinner and Raisman with 30.950 and 30.450. She also surpassed them on the floor with 31.250. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles reflected on the flight journey to Rio that made her realize the fame she had earned.

"Our plane departed Houston on Tuesday night, July 26, 2016, at nine p.m. The eight of us tried to settle ourselves as passengers moving through the cabin stopped to take selfies with us. Ever since the Olympic Trials, people had started to recognize us. We were exhilarated to finally be on our way to Rio, but the long days of training had left us exhausted too."

"Why would they know who I am?" - When Simone Biles opened up on another moment of experiencing stardom

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. Source: Getty

In her autobiography, Simone Biles opened up about another moment of stardom she experienced after her third consecutive World Championships title. Following her 2015 World Championships victory, she visited a mall with her younger sister Adria when a young fan approached her for an autograph.

The gymnast was left in a puzzle until her sister made her realize the fame she had earned.

“Why would they know who I am? As I said those words, a tiny girl with her blond hair in a ballerina topknot walked over to our table. 'Are you Simone Biles?' the girl asked me shyly. 'Yes,' I said. 'Would you mind if I took a picture with you?' “Sure,' I agreed, even though I was a little puzzled by her request. The girl put her face next to mine, and her mom snapped a photo with her phone. The girl thanked me and walked away, beaming."

Before collecting five medals at the 2016 Olympics, Simone Biles dominated the World Championships circuit from 2013 to 2015.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More