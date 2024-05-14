"Pretty Cool" - Michael Phelps mentions coach Bob Bowman as he shares a glimpse of his 200m individual medley statistics

The most successful Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, shared an interesting sneak peek into his numbers in the 200-meter individual medley his recent social media update. He also mentioned his legendary coach, Bob Bowman, in the same post

The association between Bowman and Phelps dates back to the latter's childhood days, and Bowman is the one who shaped the Batimore Bullet's career. The swimmer joined North Baltimore Aquatic Club at the tender age of seven and started to work on his skills in the pool. By the time he turned 11, Bowman took up the role of his coach, and the duo never looked back.

Michael Phelps holds the record for winning the most number of Olympic golds (23), the most Olympic medals overall (28) and also has 34 medals (27 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze) in his world championship kitty. This makes Phelps and Bowman the most succesful athlete-coach duo in the history of swimming.

It has been several years since the swimming prodigy bid adieu to his illustrious swimming career, but he keeps his fans engaged with constant throwback swimming updates about his career.

This was evident in his Instagram story. He reshared a 200m IM Olympics race analysis by myracedata that explores Phelps' four Olympic golds in the discipline: time splits, time splits per 50, and stroke efficiency. The post caught the attention of the 38-year-old icon and he shared it in his story, writing:

"I'm a stat guy... that's pretty cool! @coach_bowman"

Michael Phelps' Instagram story

Michael Phelps' thoughts on training with Bob Bowman during his entire swimming career

Michael Phelps spent two decades with Bob Bwoman, and the two shared a glorious swimming journey that hit a few speed bumps as well, but they kept moving ahead, and their association created history.

Once Phelps sat for an interview with Sportslane where he shared a brief glimpse into his experience with the Texas Longhorns coach. He states:

"The longevity that we've had, it was just something that we both saw in one another, and no matter how hard it got, and I'm sure there are some questions coming up, I don't want to jump into them, but there are some really hard times that we went through together, and it brought challenges to us and we kind of just decided that we were biting the bullet and we were going to get through it together, and just because we saw how strong we were together, the number of years from, I guess if we look from."

He also added that the two did not have a typical coach-athlete relationship with Bowman and that the confidence his coach had in him had never been exuded before from a father figure.

After hanging up his swimming goggles in 2016, Michael Phelps has become one of the major figures promoting the sport and is also an advocate for athletes dealing with mental health struggles.