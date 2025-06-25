"Provides me with the tools to be able to help" - When Michael Phelps' wife Nicole opened up on how therapy enables her to assist legendary swimmer

Michael Phelps's wife, Nicole Johnson, once opened up on how therapy helped her to assist the legendary swimmer during challenging periods of depression and anxiety. Phelps' mental health was negatively affected multiple times during his swimming career and post his retirement.

He continued his mental health journey and advocacy even after concluding his illustrious career, and Nicole has been his steadfast supporter throughout. Phelps' challenging periods include the post-Olympic traumas after each of his appearances.

In an interview with nypost.com in 2021, Nicole opened up on how her kids, especially Boomer, understand when the former swimmer needs space and comforts him when he is having a tough day. She also acknowledged how therapy has assisted her in helping Phelps in his mental health journey.

Trending

“The boys want to be near Michael when he’s having a rough day. They want to try and make him happy — especially Boomer because he’s the oldest,” Nicole said. "So we’ll say, ‘Hey Booms, Daddy’s having a hard time and just needs to take a moment to be alone.’ We want Boomer to understand it’s not about him, it’s about Michael."

She added:

“It’s helping me with everything. It’s support for me. But more than anything, therapy provides me with the tools to be able to help Michael properly.”

Michael Phelps' wife Nicole Johnson opens up on the importance of being vulnerable

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson attend the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Johnson once opened up on the importance of being vulnerable and transparent during an interview with mariashriversundaypaper.com in 2024. She emphasized how being open in a relationship about thoughts leads to stronger bonds.

"I think the vulnerability that Michael's talking about is being able to walk over to somebody and say, 'Hey, I'm going to be vulnerable with you right now. This is what I'm feeling. This is what I experienced. And I need you to hear it.' I think that's what a lot of Michael and my work together has been. Learning to let go of things that happened in the past to allow us a happier, better, and easier future," she said.

Michael Phelps and Nicole met for the first time at the 2007 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles before they started dating. The couple got engaged in 2015 and exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding before Phelps headed to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More