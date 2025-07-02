"She just doesn’t fall" - When Simone Biles' teammate opened up about her ability to perform difficult skills

Simone Biles' former USA teammate Aly Raisman once opened up about the legendary gymnast's ability to perform difficult skills. Biles and Raisman represented the American squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they helped the team secure a gold medal in the team event.

Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. With her impressive talent and unwavering determination, the gymnast stands peerless on the world stage. So far in her illustrious career, she has collected 11 Olympic, 30 World Championship medals, and earned five gymnastics skills under her name, including one on the balance beam, two on the vault, and two on the floor exercise.

In a 2016 interview with USA Today, Raisman expressed her admiration for her teammate. She further praised Biles for performing difficult routines at high-pressure competitions and still maintaining control and consistency:

“Even when the coaches talk to us, they’re like, 'Don’t even count Simone. She’s just in her own league.' Even though her difficulty is so high, she’s able to control it. Usually when you have so much pressure, you see that there’s mistakes and falls. But she just doesn’t fall. She’s just so consistent, and she’s so good.”

"That's just so crazy to me" - When Suni Lee opened up on how Simone Biles motivates her

Simone Biles (L) and Suni Lee of the United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

In an interview with Olympics.com in May 2020, Suni Lee opened up on how Simone Biles motivates her. Both athletes competed together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the 2019 World Championships.

Watching Biles perform difficult routines better than other gymnasts was an inspiration for Lee. She also looked back at the 2019 World Championships Team Selection event, where she secured second place in the all-around event after following Biles:

“I find it very motivating because she's so good. Her difficulty is so much higher than everybody else's. So it kind of pushes me to bring whatever I can to the table and kind of push my difficulty, as well, because I want to be like Simone. I kind of like the chase, as well. I didn't think that I could be second to Simone. That's just so crazy to me.”

Lee and Biles won their second Olympic team medal together at the Paris Games.

