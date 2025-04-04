“So what’s worrying you?" - When Simone Biles opened up on her conversation that helped handle pressure of expectations for Rio Olympics

Simone Biles once opened up about the conversation with her sports psychologist Mr. Andrews to handle the pressure of expectations for the Rio Olympics. Biles was overwhelmed by the pressure after the Olympic Trials, where she had dominated the all-around, vault, and floor event.

In her autobiography titled "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance", Biles reflected on the articles published at the time that called her the best hope to win five medals in Rio. The gymnast stated that the stress took a toll on Biles and she called her sports psychologist, who advised her to focus fully on her training sessions rather than people's expectations.

"The stress of having to follow up on my first-place finish at Trials was getting to me. Everywhere I looked, articles in magazines, newspapers, and online were declaring me America’s best hope to win five gold medals in Rio," Biles said.

"Hearing Mr. Andrews’ steady voice coming through the phone, I broke down again. 'Go ahead and cry,' he said gently. 'You probably need a good cry right now.' And then he just waited, listening to me sob. A little while later, when I had finally cried myself out, he asked, 'So what’s worrying you, Simone?' My big fear came tumbling out. 'I don’t think I’m going to be ready,' I told him," she added.

Simone Biles bagged four gold medals on her Olympic debut in Rio

Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles had a dream of an Olympic debut in Rio, as she won a total of five medals, four of them being gold. The American, along with Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, won the team event ahead of Russia and China.

Biles clinched the all-around gold with a score of 62.198, finishing ahead of compatriot Aly Raisman (60.098) and Russia's Aliya Mustafina (58.665). She also won the vault event ahead of Russia's Maria Paseka and Switzerland's Giulia Steingruber, while clinching gold in floor exercise ahead of Aly Raisman and Amy Tinkler.

Besides her golds, Simone Biles also won the bronze medal in the balance beam event, finishing behind Sanne Wevers and teammate Laurie Hernandez. The American currently has 11 Olympic medals to her name following her exploits at the Paris Games, thus making her the most successful gymnast from her nation at the sporting event.

