"Started finding that hunger again" - When Michael Phelps opened up about competing in Olympics after coming back from retirement

Michael Phelps once opened up about competing in the Olympics after coming out of retirement. He retired from the sport after the 2012 London Games while still having collected 22 Olympic medals, including 18 gold.

At the London Games, Phelps collected six medals, including four gold in the 100m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m medley events. In an interview following his return to the sport at the Rio Games, he reflected upon the challenging post-London Games period, stating he was mentally and emotionally burned out.

Phelps further stated that although he had a victorious run at the 2012 Games, he hadn't really prepared for it and was not fully committed.

“In my eyes, London wasn’t that great," Phelps said, via sports.yahoo.com. "I didn’t prepare for it. We all know that. I just said to myself, ‘If I’m going to do it, this is the only time, and I have to want do it.’ And I just sat on it. And eventually I started wanting to do it again. I started finding that hunger again, and I felt like a kid again. And that’s been the coolest part of the journey so far, actually wanting to go to the pool, wanting to correct some small things and enjoying it."

Michael Phelps once expressed contentment with his legendary swimming career

Michael Phelps during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following his career's last race at the 2016 Olympics, Michael Phelps expressed his satisfaction with a career filled with multiple awards and achievements. In an interview after the 2016 Games, where he bagged six medals, Phelps stated that he achieved all the feats he had put his mind to.

“I’ve been able to do everything I ever put my mind to [doing] in the sport,” Phelps said. “I’ve had 24 years in this sport and I’m happy with how things finished. When I came back after 2012 I didn’t want to have ‘what ifs’ 20 years later. Being able to close the door on this sport how I wanted to — that’s why I’m happy now.”

Phelps added:

“Just being able to finish this way is special because now I’m able to start the next chapter in my life. This is just the start of something new.”

Throughout his peerless career, Michael Phelps earned 28 Olympic medals, becoming the most decorated Olympian in history. He also registered 39 world records, 29 of which were individual records.

